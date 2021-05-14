Victoria Falls to host first volleyball tourney next Saturday

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Matabeleland North Volleyball Association (MNVA) is inviting teams to register for the Preshypride Volleyball tournament set for next Saturday in Victoria Falls.

The tournament will mark the first volleyball in the province since March last year when all sport was frozen due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We have requested one of our clubs from the province, Shalom Ballers, to host the tournament in Victoria falls. It’s an open tournament and any club from any province can take part,” said MNVA chairperson Sifiso Buhlungu.

Shalom Ballers were formed three years ago to promote volleyball in the resort town and surrounding areas.

One of the major aims behind the formation of the club is to create a good social base to occupy and empower youths in Victoria Falls.

In the short time the club has been in existence, it now has its own court and also acquired a 32-seater bus.

Buhlungu said teams will be required to pay US$40 or equivalent in local currency for two teams (male and female) and US$25 for a single team.

Accommodation will be provided free of charge and teams should comply with existing Covid-19 regulations.