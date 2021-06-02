VIPs violate Covid-19 game SOPs…alert Covid-19 compliance officers thwart VIPs from breaching protocols

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

COVID-19 compliance officers manning Chibuku Super Cup football match venues have complained of VIPs trying to force their way into stadia without Covid-19 test certificates.

Two rounds of the Chibuku Super Cup matches have been played at the National Sports Stadium, Barbourfields Stadium, Mandava Stadium and Sakubva Stadium and the Premier Soccer League medical committee, which is responsible for enforcing Covid-19 standard operating protocols, has reported that some clubs’ executive committee members even try to make close contact with the players.

Only the teams’ technical staff are allowed close contact with players at the match venue.

PSL medical committee chairperson Edward Chagonda said his alert Covid-19 compliance officers had thwarted “a few” VIPs from compromising SOPs in the two rounds of matches despite unspecified threats they have faced.

“We’re happy with how things have turned out. We continue to encourage clubs to be vigilant at all times so that we safeguard the gains we’ve collectively made in ensuring that football is played.

“In the opening two weekends of the Chibuku Super Cup, we have had a few hiccups recorded at some venues where VIPs linked to some clubs have tried to throw their weight around to compromise the SOPs, but our alert compliance officers have successfully dealt with those threats,” said Chagonda.

“VIPs have been trying to get close to players, which is not allowed. Such minor incidents can compromise the game and as such, people must know that the virus is still around and have to stick to their allotted zones in the stadium,” he said.

Part of the SOPs meant to curb the spread of the pandemic include regular testing of players and team officials within 48 hours before kick-off in the absence of a bio-bubble.

All PSL clubs have been producing PCR or rapid Covid-19 test certificates before their matches in line with the Covid-19 preventative measures and directives issued by the PSL, WHO and local health authorities.

Even referees, match officials and journalists covering the tournament are also required to present Covid-19 test certificates to access the venue.

Those that access the stadium are required to wear face masks covering their nose and mouth and maintain social distancing of at least one metre apart at all times.

Visitors are restricted from attending teams’ training sessions.

Chagonda said they are reinforcing their visibility on the ground by engaging more Covid-19 compliance officers. – @ZililoR