Voice2Rep winner sets sights on ground-breaking foundation

Mbulelo Mpofu, Chronicle Reporter

BARELY a year after being announced as the Voice To Represent (Voice2Rep) Zimbabwe inaugural winner last year, gospel singer, Sarah Yvette Bonne is already working on establishing an art-based foundation for women.

Bonne, who is behind the song Hear Me Now, has set her sights on establishing the Artistic Women’s Foundation (AWF) as a means of empowering women to realise their dreams in the arts industry. She wants to give women aged 16 years and above a chance to make something of their talents.

Be it musicians, poetesses, choreographers or actresses, all will be catered for in her soon-to-be-established non-profit organisation.

Chief among the reasons why the artiste is establishing AWF is the need to promote sisterhood and women emancipation through mentorship.

“AWF will focus primarily on mentoring female artistes in the aspect of registration with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and the protection of their copyright. Also, the foundation seeks to make sure that artists use their art for social change in awareness and campaigns, but most importantly, that they get funding to further their works,” Bonne explained.

The artiste was born to shine as evidenced by her multi-faceted portfolio that includes being a musician and professional photographer. Having grown up with less, seeing her mother, former poetess and ZBCtv’s Izolo yizolo actress Lindiwe Khumalo leaving her passion to fend for the family, triggered Bonne’s philanthropic urges.

She vowed to carry her mother’s legacy forward saying through her foundation, women with backgrounds like hers are set to have an environment ripe for developing their careers in every aspect possible so that they become self-sustainable.

The saying, “Charity begins at home” is set to be exhibited and taken seriously by AWF as the foundation is targeting women in and around Bonne’s home city, Bulawayo although it will soon spread to other provinces in the country so that every woman gets a chance.

AWF, according to Bonne, will also act as a haven for women who have been exploited, lied to, duped, abused and blackmailed under the pretext of ‘being given recording contracts and jobs’ by ‘sexual predators’ who display unethical behaviour to get what they want in the showbiz industry.

“I want to bring hope to an upcoming artist, those who have given up and those still burning with fresh passion to soldier on amidst the storms of abuse that women face in the industry. Women have been asked all sorts of favours by sexual predators on the guise of being given contracts that usually don’t materialise. I want to be the vehicle for social change,” she said.

Other than the foundation, fans of the musician can look forward to her upcoming single, Thandwa nguwe kumnandi that is set to be released next month with a series of collaborations lined up. [email protected]_49