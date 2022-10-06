Vusa Mkhaya ready to commence SADC tour

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO is endowed with great artistes and its musical ancestor, Vusa Mkhaya is raving at performing in his home city on Friday at The Oasis after almost a year since his last show here.

Austria may be his second home, but Mkhaya is set to kickstart his mini SADC tour on Friday that will see him perform in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Eswatini within a three-week period.

The Manyanyatha hit-maker told Chronicle Showbiz that he is raring to go and shared his fond memories of performing in Bulawayo.

“It always feels good to perform in Bulawayo where my music career started. Performing in a city that raised me and also in front of my family, friends and colleagues is special.

“Our last gig here was in December at the Real Homecoming. My fondest memory and moment was sharing the stage with Berita, Bekezela, Msiz’kay and Vuyo Brown. I also enjoyed backstage vibes with everyone involved including hosts Mbo Mahocs and Possenti Sikhosana,” he said.

After carrying the Zimbabwean flag on distant shores and assuming a cultural ambassador role for Bulawayo, Mkhaya lauded the city’s rich cultural heritage.

“The audience in Bulawayo is special. Bulawayo is the cultural capital of Zimbabwe and sometimes, the audience may be intimidating because they’re used to good art,” he shared.

The Oasis show dubbed, “An evening with Vusa Mkhaya and band” will see lovers of the traditional sound that has been Mkhaya’s trademark get a taste of songs from his latest album, Khanyisa as well as yesteryear hits from other albums including The Spirit of Ubuntu, Vocalism and Manyanyatha.

Quizzed on how well Bulawayo art is received abroad and how it can be exposed more, Mkhaya said the reception is a humbling experience.

“It’s always humbling to get to a venue and see an old poster of Black Umfolosi or Amakhosi Theatre somewhere in central Europe. The art is well received. This is why most groups/artistes that do mainstream tours come from Bulawayo.

“We can unearth the talent by doing talent and road shows that give a platform to young artistes, especially in the townships,” he said.

On Sunday, Mkhaya will be in Harare performing at the Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival before the mini SADC Tour commences in Zambia.

Whether he is with his band or with Imbube ensemble Insingizi, Mkhaya has made it a habit to leave an indelible mark on audiences around the world through his special connection and engagement he has with them. – @eMKlass_49