Warriors, Mighty Warriors troop into camp

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S two senior national teams representative sides, the Warriors and the Mighty Warriors troop into camp in Harare today as they prepare for their upcoming international assignments in Congo Brazzaville and South Africa respectively.

The Warriors, under the guidance of Sunday Chidzambwa who will be assisted by Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa, are preparing for the Total Caf African Nations Cup qualifier away to Congo Brazzaville this coming weekend while their female counterparts, coached by Sithethelelwe ‘Kwinji 15’ Sibanda will be taking part in the Cosafa Womens’ Championship that gets underway in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from September 12-22.

“Players are expected in camp tomorrow (today) with training starting the following day,” said Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela.

By yesterday Gwesela was not certain of the number of foreign based players who had arrived in the country but there were no indications of last minute withdrawals except for the injured ones like Costa Nhamoinesu who plays in the Czech Republic for Sparta Praha and Marvelous Nakamba who is with the Belgian champions Club Brugge.

Twenty eight players were called into camp by Chidzambwa while Sibanda’s contingent will be 31.

The Mighty Warriors are in Group C alongside Namibia, Swaziland and Uganda.

“All the groups are tough and we just have to work extra hard to achieve our target, there is no easy group really,” said Sibanda.

After their opening match against Namibia on September 14, the girls will take on Swaziland in the second group game the following day before winding up their group matches against East African guest nation Uganda on September 17.

They are 12 countries that have been grouped into three pools of four that has South Africa, Botswana, Madagascar and Malawi in Group A while Zambia, Lesotho, Mozambique and another guest nation Cameroon are in Group B.

If the Mighty Warriors emerge as group winners, as is expected they will then square off against fellow winners from Group A but if they progress as best runners up their opponents will be winners of Group B.