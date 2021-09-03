Warriors ready to hunt this afternoon

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Warriors are ready to go hunting this afternoon when they collide with regional rivals South Africa in their opening Group G Fifa World Cup qualifier with captain Knowledge Musona declaring that their rules of engagement was to collect maximum points.

Musona said while they respect their opponents, they go into this afternoon’s encounter, which the Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has described as war, with one mind, to get three points so that they go to Addis Ababa with confidence.

The Warriors clash with Ethiopia on Monday and if they can get a positive result in these two matches, they would have sent a strong signal of intent in the group.

“It’s the first game of the qualifiers, it’s a big game and for us every game is a big game, we take each game as it comes but we are ready. We will give them the respect they deserve, we will fight from the first whistle and make sure we get three points,” said the skipper.

He said a positive start was not only good but a huge confidence booster.

“We need a good start with three points and be confident going into our second game in three days time, so yes we are ready,” said Musona.

Zimbabwe and Ethiopia haven’t qualified for the World Cup finals while South Africa has played at the finals three times, first at the 1998 finals in France and the subsequent 2002 finals co hosted by Japan and South Korea.

They hosted the global showpiece in 2010, the same year that Ghana, who were making their second consecutive World Cup finals, reached the quarterfinals. The Black Stars were also in Brazil for the 2014 finals.