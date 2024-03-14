Warriors set Chipolopolo date

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Warriors will open their four-nation tournament campaign with a clash with Zambia at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi on March 23.

Zimbabwe will be part of the invitational mini-tournament which will feature the hosts Malawi, Zambia and Kenya.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in this year’s first international break from March 18-26.

This tournament is being used mainly in preparation for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Additionally, a concurrent youth tournament for our Under-20 national teams will take place during the same period. By bringing together the best young players from across our countries, these Under-20 tournaments will aid in developing and exposing elite youth talent while preparing teams for the upcoming 2024 AFCON Under-20 qualifiers later this year.

The opening day of the competition will see the Warriors take on Zambia before Malawi face Kenya.

The winners will face in the final on March 26, while the losing side play in the third place play-off earlier on the same day.

Zimbabwe has named Norman Mapeza as interim head coach for the tournament.

His squad which is made up of largely foreign-based players includes the likes of Macauley Bonne, Shane Maroodza and Miley Tavaziva who all play in England.

However, Warriors captain Marvelous Nakamba and winger Bill Antonio will miss the tournament as they are both injured.

Chipolopolo have also named their 24-man squad for the Malawi tournament.

Some notables in the team coach Avram Grant announced on Monday include England-based striker Patson Daka, forward Lameck Banda, veteran defender Stopilla Sunzu, Frank Musonda and Miguel Chaiwa.

According to FAZ, Zambia won’t play any more friendly matches before June.

Zambia Squad

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows), Toaster Nsabata (Zesco United)

Defenders

Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Zephaniah Phiri (Prison Leopards), Stoppilla Sunzu (Cangzhou Mighty Lions-China), Frankie Musonda (AYR United, Scotland), Dominic Chanda (Power Dynamos), Gift Mphande (Hapoel Rishon Lezion FC-Israel), Kebson Kamanga (Red Arrows)

Midfielders

Benson Sakala (Mlada Boleslav-Czech Republic), Lubambo Musonda (Sikebord IF-Denmark), Miguel Chaiwa Club Schaffhausen-Switzerland), Emmanuel Banda (Club Rijeka-Croatia), Frederick Mulambia, Joshua Mutale (both Power Dynamos), Clatous Chama (Simba SC-Tanzania), Abraham Siankombo (Zesco United), Obinno Chisala (Costa Do Sol-Mozambique)

Strikers

Patson Daka (Leicester City-England), Kennedy Musonda (Young Africans[1]Tanzania), Andrew Phiri (Muza FC), Golden Mashata (Green Buffaloes), Lameck Banda (Lecce-Italy)

Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers

Martin Mapisa (Dynamos), Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford B).

Defenders

Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield Town), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Ohod FC), Kevin Moyo (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (Tumosan Konyaspor), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Munashe Garananga (KV Mechelen), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Jordan Zemura (Udinese Calcio), Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday)

Midfielders

Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Rheims) Junior Makunike (Simba Bhora), Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham United), Tivonge Rushesha (Reading), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)

Strikers

Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy, Botswana), Tawanda Masvanhise (Leicester City), Macauley Bonne (Cambridge United).

-@innocentskizoe