Warriors stalk Zebras

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

AFTER a considerable hiatus from international football, the Warriors of Zimbabwe are gearing up for a thrilling encounter on foreign soil. Their target? The Zebras of Botswana, who will host the friendly match as part of their Independence Day festivities. While it’s labeled as a friendly, the stakes are high, and the pride of victory will undoubtedly resonate.

For the locally assembled squad, this presents a significant test. Each player is on a mission to demonstrate their mettle and earn a coveted spot on the national team. Fans, too, are eagerly anticipating how the newly appointed coach, Baltemar Brito, will mould and shape the Warriors into a formidable force.

For Zimbabwe, this match offers more than just a chance to claim bragging rights. It’s an opportunity to gauge their standing on the continental stage after enduring an 18-month exile due to a FIFA ban, which has now been lifted. Since their return, they faced Namibia in the Defense Forces Day celebrations, clinching a thrilling victory on penalties after a gripping two-all draw in regular time.

Now, their focus shifts to Botswana, a nation that has made strides while Zimbabwe was sidelined. The Warriors have entrusted their new leader, Highlanders coach Brito, with the task of guiding the national team through the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, set to kick off this November. Brito’s contract extends until July 2024, marking his first assignment in Zimbabwe’s top football role. Despite the challenges, optimism reigns as he prepares for his inaugural call of duty.

“I’m happy that the training session was very good because the players are motivated. It is the first time they have met and on Tuesday they had some time together.

“Since most of the time they are with their clubs, I am happy with the progress in training, I am proud of them for the player’s availability. The players are from teams that play against me which is good but what we have here the reality is very different because we work together and I see talented players,” said Brito.

Brito’s coaching team includes Bongani Mafu and Genesis Mangombe, who will serve as his assistants. Their major task will be to prepare the Warriors for the upcoming 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers that are due to start in November.

The Warriors are in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers that start in September. Zimbabwe was drawn in Group C together with Nigeria, South Africa, Benin Rwanda, and Lesotho.

They are set to travel to Rwanda before playing host to Nigeria between November 13-21.

The Warriors are likely to host Nigeria in Botswana for their 2026 World Cup home qualifier.

Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders

Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn)

Midfielders

Brighton Manhire (Highlanders), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos), Mthokozisi Msebe (Bulawayo Chiefs), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Davison Marowa (Herentals), Walter Musona (FC Platinum), Tinotenda Benza (Herentals)

Forwards

William Manondo (Caps United), Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds), Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs)