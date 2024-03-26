Warriors trio Jersey 15 fanatics

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

THREE Warriors stars have an affection for one jersey and in two European leagues, the trio don the same digit with pride.

Is it just a coincidence that Teenage Hadebe, Marshal Munetsi and Tino Kadewere all don the jersey number 15 in France and Turkey?

Unfortunately, only one Warrior can wear the jersey number at national level and that lucky man happens to be Hadebe.

Back to the jersey number that seems to dazzle the Warriors stars at their respective clubs in Turkey and France, Hadebe said it is by coincidence that they all put on the number 15 jersey, but the trio sees the twist of fate as inspiration to the younger generation of players that any Zimbabwean boy can make it in any league in the world.

The trio recently took a picture holding number 15 jerseys in various shades of bright colours with Kadewere holding Munetsi’s jersey (Stade de Reims) (left) while in the centre Marshal smiling brightly with Habede’s jersey in hand (Tumosan Konyaspor’s) with Teenage on the far right proudly holding Tino’s predominantly yellow jersey for French Ligue side Nantes.

“It’s always pleasing to have brothers like Munetsi and Tino. Jersey number 15 is always fascinating to wear. It’s a jersey that has been put on by Warriors legends that include Ronald Sibanda, Zephaniah Ngodzo and let alone our Warriors coach Norman Mapeza,” said the towering Hadebe.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are today set to take on Kenya in the final of the four-nation tournament at Malawi’s Bingu Stadium.

On their road to the final, the Warriors got the better of Zambia after a penalty lottery on a 6-5 scoreline.

A rather refreshing Warriors squad took the road to Malawi. For the Warriors fans back home, it must have been a good feeling seeing striker Macauley Bonne, an England-based player, scoring against Zambia in the semi-finals of the tournament.

There has been debate about whether the British Brigade, a United Kingdom-based squad of players with Zimbabwean roots, can change the face of the Warriors and carry the weight of the national team to success. Well, so far so good judging by the performances of the Warriors, whose composition was a mixture of talent from the local league and a coterie of international players.

In Malawi, far east neighbours Kenya, who ousted Malawi, are expected to give a torrid time to the Warriors who are on a re-building exercise.

The Warriors captains, Munetsi and Hadebe are expected to give a good show as they seek to lead by example young players like Daniel Msendami, Donovan Bernard, Peter Muduhwa, Emmanuel Jalai and Junior Makunike, players who have been knocking on the Warriors door for years.- @FungaiMuderere