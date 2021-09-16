WATCH: 50 percent capacity decision excites churches

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

CHURCH leaders in Bulawayo yesterday hailed Government for allowing churches to operate at 50 percent capacity with fully vaccinated members and urged their members to get jabbed.

Churches had requested Government to allow in church services at least a third, taking into account the size of the church, but that was increased to half of the capacity.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced in a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday that only vaccinated congregants can attend church services and they should be limited to 50 percent of the holding capacity of the church building.

However, other gatherings shall not exceed 100 people.

In separate interviews, churches said they are consistently encouraging their members to get vaccinated.

Reverend Philisani Maphosa, a pastor in the Apostolic Faith Mission of Southern and Central Africa, said the timing by Government to increase numbers in churches was good for them since they are preparing for their annual camp meeting.

“To us as a church, this is good news as we are in the process of preparing to hold our annual convention in December. Most of our pastors have been vaccinated and we urge our members to follow suit, although no one is being forced,” Rev Maphosa said.

He said contrary to several conspiracy theories that have in the past gained steam in some evangelical circles, vaccination is not linked to the “mark of the beast”.

“As church leaders, we need to tell our congregants that vaccination should not be confused with the mark of the beast because these two are not related. For starters, in Revelation, the mark of the beast is by no means a medical procedure and most likely, it’s not even a physical or visible mark at all,” he said.

The mark of the beast, a cryptic mark in the Book of Revelation which indicates allegiance to Satan, has been invoked by some Christian figures throughout the pandemic in reference to what they deem to be the evil of masks and vaccines.

Apostolic Faith of Portland Oregon district superintendent for Southern Africa, Rev Oniyas Gumbo said they were excited by Government’s decision to allow church services at 50 percent capacity.

“If Government is encouraging people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, we believe it is in the interest of our church as we don’t want to endanger the lives of our congregants. As Christians, we don’t have to be rebellious, which is why it is important to listen and follow orders from our leaders,” Rev Gumbo said.

“There is no one who has a solution to Covid-19 related challenges except God, but we are all doing the best we can to help each other overcome this.”

Rev Gumbo urged his congregants to get vaccinated.

Harvest House International Church leader, Bishop Dr Colin Nyathi was also excited by Government’s decision to review the number of congregants upwards.

“We would like to laud the Government for reviewing the number of congregants allowed to attend church services.

We follow science and we believe this is being done to protect people’s lives,” he said.

“As a church, we are saying that anything that is meant to protect people from Covid-19, we accept.”

Pastor in charge of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Zimbabwe (ELCZ) in Njube, Rev Lameck Tshuma said while they welcomed Government’s decision allowing churches to increase numbers, he felt the move discriminated against children.

“Yes, it is a wise decision by Government to allow churches to operate at 50 percent capacity with fully vaccinated congregants, but our concern is that in most cases parents would opt to worship with their children. Sadly, children who are less than 14 years don’t quality for vaccination,” said Rev Tshuma.

Government recently extended the vaccination campaign to children from 14 to 17 years who were not previously catered for in the initial plan after scientists deemed it safe to vaccinate this age group.

Some church leaders said they would continue with online services to cater for unvaccinated congregants.

In a recent statement, the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD) urged all churches to continue adhering to safety precautions.

“Though welcome by the churches, this staggered opening of churches on the condition of being vaccinated raises both theological and practical challenges. The churches have been consistent in encouraging their members to get vaccinated. Church leaders have led by example in this regard,” read the statement.

ZHOCD urged its membership to contribute to herd immunity through encouraging people to get vaccinated

The umbrella body represents all four strands of the Christian community: The Zimbabwe Council of Churches, which groups the older protestant and reformed churches, the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference, the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe, and the Union for the Development of Apostolic and Zionist Churches in Zimbabwe and Africa.

The ZHOCD said the church had demonstrated its commitment to minimise the spread of infections from the beginning of the pandemic.

The organisation recommended that its member churches adhere to WHO protocols if they choose to reopen their churches.

“We are confident that getting more people vaccinated should contribute to herd immunity. We encourage our members to demonstrate leadership and responsibility as we open our sit-in worship services,” said ZHOCD

“We also respect those churches which may choose to continue conducting online services until the nation reaches herd immunity. We are confident that wider society will be opening up sooner if we contribute to minimising of the spread of the virus.”

ZHOCD proposed that it be included in the National Covid-19 Taskforce to allow it to contribute to decision-making from “their lived experience.”

The national Covid-19 co-ordinator in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Agnes Mahomva said Government would ensure strict enforcement of regulations as churches conduct their services.

“People should follow protocols. Law enforcement agents will also assist to ensure that people are following the recommended measures to contain the spread of Covid-19,” she said. – @mashnets