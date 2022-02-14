WATCH: All set for Zimbabwe-Dubai Business Conference

Business Editor

ALL is set for the Zimbabwe-Dubai Business Forum, which is expected to begin in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tomorrow and will see about 40 local companies participating.

The country’s trade development promotion agency, ZimTrade, is organising the event, which seeks to strengthen bilateral trade relations between the two states.

The Business Forum will run up to Thursday and is set unlock Zimbabwe’s access to the lucrative Dubai market and use this as a gateway to other markets in Middle-East.

ZimTrade CEO, Mr has stated that the event will also tackle investment opportunities as the country intensifies its campaign to attract top global companies to invest in various sectors of the economy.

Apart from engaging buyers in Dubai, participating companies will also engage with visitors to the on-going Dubai Expo 2020, which has recorded more than five million visitors since it started in October 2020.

Participating companies from Zimbabwe will be drawn from sectors such as horticultures (including avocados, mangoes, macadamia nuts, vegetables, chilies, sweet corn, peas, tomatoes, sweet potatoes), processed foods and beverages, meat and meat products, leather and leather products, clothing and textiles, and essential oils.