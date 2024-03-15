WATCH: Behind the disguise: Jah Prayzah’s eye-opening experiment reveals true colours of humanity

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

In an inspiring initiative aimed at fostering kindness within society, acclaimed artiste, Jah Prayzah, is actively engaging in philanthropy by assisting the needy while also advocating for creative ways to support the less fortunate.

Watch here: https://youtu.be/22LG2ARvamg

In the second episode of “Ngirozi Yenzira” series, released on YouTube yesterday, Jah Prayzah adopts a disguise as an elderly man confined to a wheelchair, navigating the streets of Harare, ostensibly seeking financial assistance for his purported diabetes medication. This disguise was crafted with the expertise of professional makeup artist, Jackie Mgido, renowned for her work with the Vault Cosmetics brand.

On the clip, Jah Prayzah approaches various individuals, including motorists and street vendors, in his quest for aid.

Encounters vary, with some individuals demonstrating reluctance to offer assistance despite Jah Prayzah’s earnest appeals and explanations of his fabricated ailment, while others readily extend their support. This depiction reflects a broader societal tendency where individuals often overlook the needs of the less privileged, oblivious to the collective responsibility we share in uplifting our community.

An intriguing moment unfolded when Jah Prayzah ventured into an area where people were enjoying lunch and most refused to assist him. Some young ladies who had previously disregarded his plea for assistance, upon realising his identity, hastily approached him as he left the place, hoping to snap a photo with the renowned artiste. However, Jah Prayzah’s response was unexpected. He firmly declined their request, explicitly stating that they had previously ignored his appeal for help. His refusal served as a poignant reminder of the principle of reciprocity, highlighting the consequences of disregarding the needs of others in moments of vulnerability. By refusing to comply to the requests of those who had neglected his initial plea, he underscored the importance of genuine compassion and empathy in fostering meaningful connections within society.

Jah Prayzah’s actions extend beyond mere solicitation, embodying the biblical adage from Luke 6:38: “Give, and it shall be given unto you.”

Through his acts of generosity, he surpasses the assistance he receives, emphasising the principle of giving without expectation of reciprocation. Remarkably, many of those who extended aid to him did so without anticipation of any return, exemplifying the altruism that underscores genuine acts of kindness.

Among those who extended assistance included a commuter omnibus driver who waived his taxi fare, and a truck driver who generously provided money for a drink. Street vendors also stepped up, offering bananas and drinks. These acts of kindness were promptly rewarded with varying amounts of money, leaving those who had initially declined to help in admiration.

Ultimately, Jah Prayzah’s endeavours serve as a poignant reminder for all of us to play an active role in cultivating a more compassionate society. As he fulfills his part, it beckons upon each of us to contribute towards creating a better world for everyone within our reach.