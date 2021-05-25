WATCH: Bulilima diasporans, locals, MPs unite to construct clinic

Bulilima West legislator Cde Dingumuzi Phuti and Bulilima proportional representation legislator Dr Evelyn Ndlovu take part in the construction of a slab at Tjehanga clinic.

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

DIASPORANS, local villagers from Bulilima West constituency, Matabeleland South province and their legislator have pooled resources to construct a clinic at Tjehanga village.

Communities at Tjehanga travel for more than ten kilometres to access the nearby health centres.

The long distance has also overwhelmed village health workers when they conduct routine checks in the area.

Diasporas who hail from villages surrounding Tjehanga bought building material for the construction of the clinic.

On Saturday and Sunday villagers constructed the slab for the clinic.

Zanu-PF Bulilima West legislator Cde Dingumuzi Phuti who is also the Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technologies, Postal and Courier Services and Bulilima proportional representative Dr Evelyn Ndlovu who is also the Minister of State in Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga’s Office joined the villagers in the construction of the slab.

Tjehanga clinic is part of a number of projects being implemented in Bulilima West’s 13 wards.

A local villager Ms Mavis Dlamini said they decided to take part in the project in order to improve their livelihoods.

“This project came after we saw that the health facilities we go to, are far away as we go to Dombodema, Ndiweni and Tokwana which are all far away.

“Through this construction, we hope we will enjoy our rights as citizens of Zimbabwe of the right of health care,” said Ms Dlamini.

Dr Ndlovu hailed the commitment from the diaspora in availing building and equipment and local villagers in availing manpower.

“We are here in Tjehanga village to construct the clinic for the local community and this comes after the diaspora availed funds to buy building material while local villages provided manpower and with this, we are a grateful.

“The importance of the clinic is that it will address the distance challenges that have for years become a part of these societies,” said Dr Ndlovu.

Cde Phuti said his role as a legislator is give Government directive thereby achieving President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 and also achieve the National Development Strategy (NDS1:2021-2025) blueprint.

He thanked the continued support from the diaspora and locals in ensuring that they play a role in developing their areas.

“We have united as a community from the youth, women, men, traditional leadership and the diaspora to take upon us to construct the clinic that we hope will be operational by sometime next year. The community should be praised for this development.

“The completion is an achievement to NDS1 which states that health is a fundamental human right in terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, hence the overall outcome of the Health sector during the NDS1 Period is to improve quality of life.

“Through the blueprint Government will implement strategies to achieve improved funding for health during the NDS1 Period and thus is seen with the harmonising of the fragmented health funding pools,” said Cde Phuti.

Ward 4 councillor Twoboy Manyangwe Ndlovu said the development will change the lives of Bulilima West constituency.

