WATCH: China Aid Borehole Drilling Project brings smiles on the faces of communities in Matabeleland South Province

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

WARD 8 in Gwanda, had been going through water problems for years and Zimbabwe’s all-weather friends China came to their aid by drilling a borehole that will service the community and the newly built school, Phakama Primary in Matabeleland South Province.

Late last year, the residents who said they were tired of using the bush to relieve themselves, started contributing funds to put up a sewer reticulation system and also connect water. The Garikai/Hlalani Kuhle housing scheme has 530 houses. A total of 504 are not connected to the town’s sewer system.

The borehole drilling was done by China Aid, with the contractors CJIC which have a mandate to drill 500 bore halls in Zimbabwe.

Speaking last week, Ward 8 councillor, Ntuthuko Ndebele thanked the President and the Chinese government for their partnership that has brought relief to his area.

“I’d like to thank His Excellency, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for a noble partnership with the Chinese Government, as the leadership in Matabeland South Province. May I pass my profound and greatest appreciation to the Chinese Government for their unwavering support. Thank you so much, for giving us water, through this bore hall. Our community and our new school Phakama Primary School has benefited greatly,” said Cllr Ndebele.

He said the borehole will help them solve their perennial water problems.

“The borehole has come at the right time when we need to fight Covid-19 together. Our community Garikai/Hlalani Kuhle, has been having water problems for the past 15 years. Thank you so much for the partnership, you are all weather friends,” said Clr Ndebele.

[email protected]