WATCH: Chronicle brings smiles to Thembiso

Lumbidzani Dima, Chronicle Reporter

AN aura of happiness and smiles filled Thembiso Children’s Home in Bulawayo’s Luveve suburb yesterday when Chronicle, in partnership with Tika Shoes, handed over groceries and school shoes to assist the less privileged minors.

Thembiso was officially opened in 1976 by the Free Presbyterian Church of Scotland and currently houses 23 vulnerable children.

The institution mainly focuses on taking care of orphans, but also accommodates children who are vulnerable, including those with parents who are mentally challenged.

The facility’s superintendent, Mr Busiso Maphala, said while the maximum number of children they house is 54, the number has been reduced due to prevailing economic challenges.

“We receive children from the department of social welfare; we are not allowed to accept children from the public.

“Our full capacity is 54, but due to financial constraints we are housing 23. We keep them up to the age of 16, whereby they are then adopted mainly by church members,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the children, Lastgirl Bhebhe (15) said they were excited whenever they get visitors who leave smiles in their home.

“Whenever we get visitors here, we give them a warm welcome as they come to give us, something that will help us,” she said.

“I am happy that there are people who think about us in this cold weather. The school shoes shall make a change and we are grateful. The grocery will add on to what is already being served which is actually a blessing.”

Lastgirl appealed to well-wishers for extra uniforms.

Thembiso administration officer, Mr Clifford Moyo commended Chronicle and Tika Shoes for the generous donation they made. He said it will help them a lot in alleviating the challenges that they are facing.

“These days there are a few individuals and companies that are coming forward to give us something due to the economic hardships that are being faced,” he said.

The donation by Chronicle in partnership with Tika Shoes followed a promise, which was made in April when a Zimbabwe Newspapers team had a chance to have lunch with the children.

Chronicle editor Lawson Mabhena said the team that visited Thembiso was touched by the challenges facing the home.

“After hearing the challenges faced by the home, we then engaged a school shoes manufacturing company.

“We hope these shoes will help beat the cold by warming these little feet. However, we could not just bring shoes alone, but also groceries which are an essential part of everyday life.”

Despite prevailing economic challenges he said Zimpapers believes in giving as a way of encouraging other companies and institutions to donate to charity.

Tika Shoes managing director Mr Hashmook Naran said they have made it their corporate responsibility to help the less privileged and the opportunity to do so with Zimpapers was swiftly taken up.

“My father always taught us to assist the underprivileged and we maintain that teaching by always helping those in need. We hope that the shoes will make a difference,” he said.

The Zimpapers delegation led by the group’s Digital and Publishing Division general manager Marks Shayamano, also comprised public relations manager Pauline Matanda, Sunday News editor Limukani Ncube, operations manager Prosper Dube and circulation manager Martin Sibanda.

The donation consisted of 26 pairs of school shoes and groceries.