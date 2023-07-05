Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo dancing to AmaPiano song

Prince Ngwenya, Online Reporter

Global football superstar and icon, Cristiano Ronaldo is trending after releasing his latest video on Instagram working out while dancing to Amapiano song.

The multiple Ballon d’Or winner and Portuguese forward and captain plays for Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr.

The song titled Ma Gang by Costa Titch and Champura Makhenzo featuring Phantom Steeze, C’Buda M, was part of CR7’s 30 second workout video that he posted on his Instagram page of 595 million followers.

https://youtube.com/shorts/Ft3slzGqwLw

The video of the football player has gained 10,297,247 likes and more than 123 thousand comments in a space of 20 hours

Three years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo, showed his love for African music as he shared Master KG’s Jerusalema which was a global hit at the time.