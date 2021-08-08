WATCH: DiepCity’s beloved actress “Mashenge” down with knee injury

Showbiz Reporter

Actress Dawn Thandeka King who plays the role of Mashenge has been missing in action on Mzansi’s hit telenovela, DiepCity and fans had begun to become worried by her absence.

She recently spoke and said she was recovering from a knee injury that she sustained while on the set of the popular soapie.

The actress took to her Instagram account and surprised her followers when she revealed that she was disabled for three months and therefore unable to work. She began her Instagram video by telling her fans that she was injured while doing what she loves and captioned her video: “On the 16th of April 2021, while doing something that I love doing more than anything else in the world, a terrible accident happened. . . this is my journey to healing.”

The actress went on to assure her fans that she is not pregnant and rubbished the rumours of her pregnancy.

“I’m not pregnant; I wish I were. I just have a knee injury and I have been trying to communicate this to people. And there was a video where I was talking about what I did a few months ago and all I said was ‘I was tired’.

“I was tired from not being able to move because I was lying here the whole time.”

Meanwhile, internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Zikhona Sodlaka has bagged a role on DiepCity and is set to make an appearance on the show tomorrow.

The Safta nominee will make her debut as Detective Cebekhulu when the neighbouring country celebrates National Women’s Day tomorrow. This announcement threads at the heels of the recent addition of Diepsloot’s fierce resident, Zola, whose character is portrayed by Sonia Mbele.

“DiepCity sees applauds from a vast majority of South Africans for its raw talent and impeccable storytelling and it excites me to be a part of a show that not only reveals the in-depth experiences of a community that faces various challenges, but does so through a relatable storyline,” said Zikhona.