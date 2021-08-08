JUST IN: More women take up maskandi genre

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

THE formerly male-dominated maskandi genre is slowly getting new players in the form of female counterparts with one new entry being Ester Sibanda aka Intombi Yabelungu.

Intombi Yabelungu who hails from Nkayi seems to be a major force as she is being nominated for awards. She was recently nominated for the inaugural Amaqhawentaba FM Awards which are expected to be held sometime this year.

Speaking from her base in South Africa, Intombi Yabelungu who is following in the footsteps of fellow female maskandi artiste, Nicky S Iqhawekazi said now is the time to change the previous mindset that certain genres are only for men.

“We’re in an era of gender equality and as females, it’s time we claim our space through tapping into music genres that many thought were only for men like maskandi. I joined the maskandi genre in 2017 and managed to release my debut album in the next year. I’m now working on a few singles,” said Intombi Yabelungu.

She said being nominated for awards shows the potential that women specialising in the genre possess.

“I’m honoured to be nominated for the Best Maskandi Artiste in the inaugural Amaqhawentaba FM Awards. I hope to bring the award home and this can only be possible through the support of my fans who can vote for me.

“Music, particularly maskandi, is something that I’ve always liked and wished to pursue. I’m glad I’m successfully doing so,” said Intombi Yabelungu. – @mthabisi_mthire