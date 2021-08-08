Local film on effects of lockdown on the cards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

BULAWAYO-based film producer and content creator Lance Chigodo has produced a film titled Idle Minds that tackles the effects of the Covid-19 induced lockdown on people.

The film was shot in Emgwanwini and Emasotsheni under the 2021 Film Fellowship programme. The Film Fellowship is an Accountability Lab Zimbabwe and Magamba Network initiative which holds an annual fellowship for young filmmakers in Zimbabwe who have an interest in social justice and accountability issues.

Lance as he is affectionately known in the arts industry said this is his first fiction production that is set to premiere virtually at the Shoko Festival (between 27 and 28 August).

He said the film seeks to portray how a number of people were seriously affected by the pandemic leading them to live an illicit way of life.

“Idle minds is a production on the effects of the lockdown on the lives of people in society that include a kombi driver, conductor, school students and a civil servant.

“It shows how their lives changed after the lockdown left them unoccupied leading them to anti-social behaviours such as drug smuggling, drug dealing, drug abuse and sexual immorality,” said Lance. – @mthabisi_mthire