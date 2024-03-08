WATCH: Kaindu says fixturing does not matter

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THERE has been much talk as to why Highlanders and Dynamos are playing in the opening week of the new season but for Bosso coach Kelvin Kaindu, it doesn’t matter who they play first or last.

The fundamental thing for Kaindu is to have his team ready for any opponent at any given time during the entire season.

The biggest fixture on the land pitting Highlanders and Dynamos will be played on Sunday, in the opening week of action, a move which has been questioned by some, more so after PSL chairman Farai Jere appeared to suggest that they had deliberately fixed the game on week one.

The match is pencilled for Barbourfields Stadium.

Stakeholders will be hoping for the best from this fixture.

“I think a fixture is a fixture and we cannot avoid the team being given to us in the first round or the first week. What we need is to just focus on the next game which is coming. We want fans to come in their numbers and support their teams as much as possible.

“We want to try as much as possible to entertain them. Let the supporters come in their numbers and support their team. Yes, this game comes early but we are able to play any team whether it’s in week one, four or 17. I think a fixture is a fixture,” said Kaindu.

He said preparations for Sunday’s game are on course.

“Our preparations are okay. We are looking forward to the game that will be played on Sunday. So far we have no complaints to talk about. Everything seems to be going according to plan and our programmes.

“We are just eagerly awaiting the big game that is coming. Our squad is almost complete if you have watched some of the friendly games we have managed to play, this is basically what we have and we are happy with the players and we have managed to give slots to some of our junior players who are part of the team that will compete in the 2024 season,” said Kaindu.

Quizzed further on details of his final squad, Kaindu said: “We are not going to give you the details today.”

Kaindu reckons the Highlanders and Dynamos game is a big game not only in Zimbabwe but in the continent.

“For me, it’s not one of the big games in the league but in the continent of Africa. Such games are supposed to be televised across the continent. It comes in week one of the season and we have had so many people coming with different sentiments regarding why the game should be played in the first week,” he said.

PSL Week One fixtures:

Saturday

Herentals College v Zifa Eastern Region Champions (Postponed), CAPS United v Chicken Inn (Bata Stadium), Arenel Movers v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve Stadium), FC Platinum v Chegutu Pirates (Mandava Stadium), ZPC Kariba v TelOne (Nyamhunga Stadium), Greenfuel v Bulawayo Chiefs (Greenfuel Arena)

Sunday

Manica Diamonds v Simba Bhora (Sakubva Stadium), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields Stadium), Hwange v Yadah Stars (Colliery Stadium

-@innocentskizoe