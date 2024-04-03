WATCH : OK Zimbabwe’s Grand Challenge celebrates 35th year with biggest store promotion in Southern Africa

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

RETAIL giant OK Zimbabwe’s annual promotion, the Grand Challenge will see the return on board of OK Mart as the promotion marks its 35th year of existence.

Lucky shoppers at OK Mart will stand a chance of winning one of the 10 Hyundai H100 trucks being provided by the outlet.

WATCH: https://youtu.be/xBpm1LS8i5I

With a purse valued at over US$1 million and supported by over 40 different household Zimbabwean brands, the OK Grand Challenge has held its own against a tough year for formal retail businesses. For the second time since its inception, OK Mart has been added to the OK Grand Challenge and will be participating in the promotion together with the OK Stores chain, bringing the total number of participating outlets up to 60 from the traditional 52

The OK Grand Challenge will this year have a record-breaking 50 vehicles on offer, plus the grand prize being a Ford Ranger XLT double cab. To enter, shoppers need to spend US$10 or more at any OK Store or US$100 or more at any OK Mart shop.

Speaking at the promotion launch in Bulawayo Wednesday y, OK Zimbabwe Business Executive Mr Dumisani Nkala said they were excited to be part of the biggest store promotion in Southern Africa, which also sees the coming in, for the first time of OK Mart.

“Our excitement does not come at the fact that this is not only the biggest promotion in Zimbabwe but the entire southern African region, we are proud as an organisation,” said Mr Nkala.

He said they were looking forward to a very successful promotion, which runs from 3 April to 1 June.

“Let us make the next five weeks a game changer to you our customers and everyone associated with the brand OK Zimbabwe,” said Mr Nkala.

Yesterday’s launch was held at the Jason Moyo branch although it kicked off at OK Mart where there was a march led by Coghlan Primary School drum majorettes. Jason Moyo branch manager Mr Rueben Nhliziyana, some staff members, and business associates were also part of the entourage.

The entourage went around the city centre streets, drawing hordes of excited onlookers until its final destination at the Jason Moyo branch.

The promotion was launched under the theme OK Grand Challenge, Where the Nation Shops and Saves.

With a network of over 73 stores, including 52 Oks, 9 Bon Marche’s and 8 OK Marts, and a standalone liquor store, OK Zimbabwe is Zimbabwe’s largest and most diversified retailer with over 82 years of trading experience.

OK Zimbabwe marketing director, Mr Stanley Meck spoke to the theme and its significance to the retailer, “As OK, our tagline for the OK Grand Challenge, Where the Nation Shops and Saves is a nod to our historical root strength, which is delivering full value to Zimbabweans where-ever they are, through unbeatable prices. We believe, that our power as Zimbabwe’s largest retailer is reflected in our ability to ensure that our shoppers don’t have to pay more than they need to for their daily essentials and needs, and we are committed to delivering these savings, through the OK Grand Challenge period and beyond as we position ourselves as the destination for the smart shopper,” said Mr Meck.