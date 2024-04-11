WATCH: President Mnangagwa welcomes Bulgarian Ambassador-designate Maria Tzotzorkava, Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

Online Writer

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today received the Ambassador-designate Maria Tzotzorkava, from Bulgaria at State House, where he received her credentials.

The meeting marked the official beginning of Ambassador Tzotzorkava’s tenure and the strengthening of diplomatic ties between Zimbabwe and Bulgaria.

WATCH HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNP3LjI661E

Amb Tzotzorkava expressed her commitment to revitalising the relationship between Harare and Sofia during her term.

The ambassador’s focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation signals a positive step towards fostering mutual understanding and collaboration between the two nations.

President Mnangagwa commended the commitment shown by Ambassador Tzotzorkava and emphasised the importance of nurturing diplomatic relations to drive economic and social development.

The exchange of credentials signifies the formal recognition and acceptance of Ambassador Tzotzorkava as the official representative of Bulgaria in Zimbabwe, laying the groundwork for future engagements and cooperation between the two countries.