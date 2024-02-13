WATCH : Reigate district schools athletics update at White City

By Nkosilathi Sibanda at White City

IT’S talent galore at White City Stadium today as secondary schools under Reigate District in Bulawayo start their track and field competitions.

Schools that have converged at the city’s home of athletics are Northlea, Luveve, Entumbane, Emakhandeni, Cowdray Park, Prestige, V Mhlophe, Sobukhazi, St Columbas, Mzilikazi, Montgomery, Methodist and Bulawayo Adventist.

In the morning athletes first competed in the heats, culminating in the final races, that will commence at midday.

In the events done so far, team Sobukhazi lead the medals table with six.

They have two gold medals, two silver and two bronze.

Luveve High school, Bulawayo Adventist and St Columbas have three medals each.

Northlea High follow with four medals, Entumbane, Mzilikazi, Methodist and Prestige have amassed two.

