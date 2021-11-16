Breaking News
SRC suspends Zifa Board, risks Fifa ban

SRC suspends Zifa Board, risks Fifa ban

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

WATCH: Suspended Zifa reportedly withdraws referees for PSL matches

16 Nov, 2021 - 15:11 0 Views
0 Comments
WATCH: Suspended Zifa reportedly withdraws referees for PSL matches

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SUSPENDED Zifa has reportedly withdrawn referees that are supposed to officiate in Tuesday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League games.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the Zifa board on Tuesday morning for incompetence and mismanagement.

At Barbourfields Stadium where Highlanders are supposed to host Ngezi Platinum Stars, the players went through their warm-up formalities, but no match officials were in sight after 3pm.

A couple of fans that had paid their way into the stadium are still hoping the game goes ahead.

 …. more to follow

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting