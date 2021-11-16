WATCH: Suspended Zifa reportedly withdraws referees for PSL matches

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SUSPENDED Zifa has reportedly withdrawn referees that are supposed to officiate in Tuesday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League games.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the Zifa board on Tuesday morning for incompetence and mismanagement.

At Barbourfields Stadium where Highlanders are supposed to host Ngezi Platinum Stars, the players went through their warm-up formalities, but no match officials were in sight after 3pm.

A couple of fans that had paid their way into the stadium are still hoping the game goes ahead.

…. more to follow