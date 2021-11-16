SRC suspends Zifa for “gross incompetence”

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) says it suspended the Zifa board on Tuesday morning for mismanagement and lack of accountability on use of public funds, failing to deal with sexual harassment of female referees and gross incompetence.

The SRC said the Zifa board was suspended in terms of Section 30 (i) (c) of the SRC Act.

“(1) Where the Board considers that any registered national association—: conducted itself in a manner which is contrary to national interest; the Board may, after affording the association concerned an opportunity of making representations in the matter, do either or both of the following–, I. suspend all or II. any of its officers.”

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the SRC listed seven reasons for suspending the Zifa board:

1. Mismanagement and lack of accountability in the use of public funds with specific reference to the letter issued to Zifa on the 3rd of July 2019, where Zifa was asked to account fully for the use of public funds in the aftermath of the 2019 Afcon campaign. This letter has not been responded to at all.

2. The sending of national teams outside of Zimbabwe without Covid-19 clearances from the SRC:

3. The SRC is also in receipt of a report of alleged sexual harassment of female referees by key technical staff within Zifa. Despite several requests for the matter to be decisively dealt with. Zifa did not give the matter adequate attention in view of its gravity. Whereas the nation has made significant strides in empowering the girl child to be an active participant in sports, incidences of sexual harassment should be conclusively dealt with to enable a conducive environment for participation by all.

4. Failure to address gender imbalances relating to the treatment of female national teams compared to their male counterparts in terms of allowances, up-keep and unfavourable operating conditions.

5. Failure to address and make appropriate investment of the development fund as provided by Fifa for grassroot and junior football development.

6. No evidence of any meaningful development at grassroot level.

7. A looming constitutional crisis within Zifa viz pending elections.

