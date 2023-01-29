WATCH: Teen poet wins recording contract under Obert Dube mentorship

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A budding teenage poet from Binga has won herself a recording contract in Victoria Falls sponsored by award winning praise poet Obert Dube who offered to promote her work.

Born Rulator Ndlovu on August 12, 2007, the girl is doing Form Three at Chipale Secondary School in Binga and could become the first recorded poet from the Matabeleland North district.

Like a rising star, Rulator has attracted the attention of various people through her poetry and Dube identified her during a talent show in Binga and offered to help her record her poetry.

Rulator is a member of Chipale Secondary School Culture Club and the group was on Victoria Falls recently to mingle with some artists and sample some tourism activities.

The trip saw the group of students visiting a studio n Chinotimba suburb where Rulator had a feel of the recording processes.

“I saw her last year when I was invited at Chibila Secondary School for a cultural expo. Their school Chipale was invited and she performed. I liked her poetry because she recite poems in Tonga and as an artist I have a soft spot for indigenous poets especially Tonga. So I want to promote her hence i took her to the studio where she will record her poetry,” said Dube.

He said he has identified four budding who he wants to help if resources permit.

Last year Dube adopted a young girl Lucy Tshuma from Robert Sinyoka outside Bulawayo and helped her record an album.

“I will move on and look for young indigenous poets and help them. Talent promotion is my vision and as a senior poet, it’s my duty to promote young poets and help them reach their potential,” he said.

Rulator and her club mates were accompanied by their patron Willard Mudenda who is a teacher at Chipale Secondary School.

The girl was she was excited to have a feel of the recording studio.

She said her poetry is inspired by socio-cultural issues in her community.

“My goal is to write many poems and make a name in the industry,” she said.

Mudenda said Rulator is a confident girl who as a young Form One girl would lead in singing at the school assembly.

“We started the group as a school to specialize in poetry and arts performance in the year 2017. When Rulator Ndlovu came for Form One I saw a small girl who was very comfortable with anything and could sing at the assembly when everyone couldn’t.

“I invited her to join our group soon after we returned from the National AIDS Council school quiz competition and I observed she is multi-talented as she can also dance. We met Obert Dube at a function organised by our neighboring school and she showed so much confidence to win the hearts of many people and Dube who was the guest speaker was touched and offered to promote her,” said Mudenda.

