WATCH: The power of rehearsal: A successful concert at Bulawayo Theatre

WHAT happens when you rehearse? Nothing goes wrong, if you ask me. This was evident when a trio of artists, Maluka, UGagisa, and Charles Mahlaba, graced the stage at the Bulawayo Theatre on a recent Saturday.

The high standards set by talent and events management company, Dab Three Events, were met and exceeded by the artists.

The event, aptly named “The Trio Live in Concert,” embodied the saying, “Charity begins at home.” The focus was on nurturing local talent. The company provided the artists with free rehearsal space, a significant relief for them as finding space and the financial means to book rehearsal spaces is often a challenge.

The event was expertly managed by Sipho Percent Nyathi and Khaya Arts Productions director, Future Dube. Local singer Adoe kicked off the gig, and musicians Nkwali, Bongy, and Madlela Skhobokhobo lent their support. The audience thoroughly enjoyed themselves, turning the gig into a celebration, with money being thrown onto the stage.

The crowd rose to their feet and applauded when poetess Sithandazile ‘UmAfricakazi’ Dube joined UGagisa for “Ekhaya.” The serene Maluka and the Royal Band performed “Zulu zulu buya, sidl’amakhomane.” Maluka is renowned for his performance in the Chibuku Road to Fame Competition, where he represented Bulawayo in Harare.

Charles Mahlaba, the final piece of the puzzle, continued the momentum created by Maluka and UGagisa, leaving fans wanting more. His song, “Umvundla lonteletsha,” was a hit with the audience. He was accompanied by the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) Best Newcomer recipient, Kinah The Music, on guitar.

So, what made this show a success? Here are some key factors:

Stage Management

The stage was used effectively and coordinated well. Unlike some artists who create a visual mess by crowding the stage, these artists knew how to use the space.

Sound and Choreography

The sound was as natural as it could be, showcasing the talent of the local artists. The backing vocals harmonised well with the band’s front men, a testament to hours of practice. The choreography was well-rehearsed and even enticed some audience members to join in.

Time Management

The organisers ensured that the event started promptly at 6 o’clock, setting an example for efficient time management.

The only downside was the attendance, which was lower than expected. However, those who were in the theatre undoubtedly had a great time. The event underscored the message that local acts can provide quality entertainment worth paying for and deserve support.

