Watch : Zimbabwe introduces new sport
Pickleball, a new sporting discipline has been introduced in Zimbabwe.
Watch here : https://youtu.be/g0YkCIFtp_g
Here the Zimbabwe Pickleball Association president Mthandazo Ngwenya speaks about the ongoing clinic at Convent Girls High School in Bulawayo
