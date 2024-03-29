  • Today Fri, 29 Mar 2024

Watch : Zimbabwe introduces new sport

Watch : Zimbabwe introduces new sport Zimbabwe Pickleball Association president Mthandazo Ngwenya

Sports reporter

Pickleball, a new sporting discipline has been introduced in Zimbabwe.

Watch here : https://youtu.be/g0YkCIFtp_g

Here the Zimbabwe Pickleball Association president Mthandazo Ngwenya speaks about the ongoing clinic at Convent Girls High School in Bulawayo

 

 

You Might Also Like

/

Comments