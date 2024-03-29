Man runs amok, strangles 3-year-old infant to death, throws body into river

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A Gokwe man reportedly ran amok and strangled a three-year-old infant who was herding goats in a bush before throwing his body into a river.

Steady Munda (30) of Village Bandhawa, Chief Njelele, Gokwe South reportedly went berserk and murdered Mukudzei Mbano who was herding goats with his 16-year-old sister in a bush before throwing his body into a river.

Munda is said to have fallen into a trance after committing the crime leading to his apprehension by members of the public whilst still at the scene.

He has since been arraigned before Gokwe Magistrate Mr Honest Musiiwa facing murder charges and remanded in custody to 5 April for further remand.

The court heard that on 11 March, the accused boarded a Mazda Bongo together with five other passengers on his way from Gokwe Centre to Krima.

At Village Madomasi, Munda requested for recess and disembarked from the car and headed into the bush to relieve himself.

Whilst in the bush, he met the now deceased who was in the company of her 16 year old elder sister.

Munda reportedly went berserk and grabbed the juvenile, strangled him and ran towards Mwembesi River where he threw the lifeless body.

The elder sister however ran to the road where the vehicle was still parked and called for help from the passengers.

The passenger quickly ran to the scene and apprehended Munda who was reportedly still in a trance.

They also retrieved the lifeless body of the juvenile from the river before reporting the matter to the police.

Mr Tatenda Mandishona represented the State.