Munhumutapa Strokeplay preps in full swing

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

A FIELD of over 120 players is expected to take to the greens when the 2024 Munhumutapa Strokeplay Championship tees off at the ZRP Golf Course in Harare tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s edition will be the second time that the tournament is being played and has attracted players from all the clubs in the country.

It will be played across two days on Saturday and Sunday and Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) executive member, Tirivashe Nheweyembwa, who is also part of the tournament committee said everything is in place for the commencement of the championship.

“The preparations to host the Munhumutapa are now at an advanced stage so far we have a field of 125 players who have registered to play in the Tournament.

The entries include male and female players and it has attracted players from all the Clubs across the country,” said Nheweyembwa.

ZGA president Martin Chikwana will officiate at the event. Also after the Prize giving Ceremony there is going to be a Presentation of the R&A donated equipment to Academies and High Performance Golfers.

The R&A is the world governing body of golf outside the Americas.

Competition Format:

Championship Division Male ; All golfers to play 36 holes STROKE PLAY on Saturday and 18 holes on Sunday.

Championship Division Female ; All golfers to play 36 holes STROKE PLAY on Saturday and 18 holes on Sunday.

Gross Team Championship Male ; All golfers to play 36 holes STROKE PLAY on Saturday and 18 holes on Sunday

Gross Team Championship Female ; All golfers to play 36 holes STROKEPLAY on Saturday and 18 holes on Sunday

Nett Team Championship Male; All golfers to play 18 holes STROKE PLAY on Saturday and 18 holes on Sunday.

Nett Team Championship Female; All golfers to play 18 holes STROKE PLAY on Saturday and 18 holes on Sunday.

