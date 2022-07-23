Water crisis doesn’t worry Bulawayo’s hydroponics farmer

Phathisani Mvundla and Ranganai Mujaja show strawberries grown in a greenhouse using hydroponics technology in Sizinda, Bulawayo yesterday

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

A BULAWAYO youth is making a living through growing lettuce and strawberries for sale at his family home in Sizinda suburb, using hydroponics.

Hydroponics is a type of horticulture and a subset of hydroculture which involves growing plants, usually crops without soil by using water -based mineral nutrient solutions in aqueous solvents.

Mr Phathisani Mvundla (32) set up a greenhouse at the home and also runs a poultry project.

He yesterday took a Chronicle news crew through the farming processes in the greenhouse and also explained his poultry project.

The strawberries and lettuce are ready for harvesting.

He believes that his innovation could be an eye opener for other young people to maximise on opportunities that may exist.

Mr Mvundla has established a company, V-Square Green Technologies, in a bid to scale up his hydroponics project.

He said he makes US$400 per month from his farming venture.

“Times are changing and the good thing about this form of agriculture is that it is eco-friendly while 90 percent of water is saved as compared to planting on soil where you need to constantly water your crops,” said Mr Mvundla.

“In this type of farming, I pour water into plastic polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes and add nitrogen nitrate infusion and fish waste before planting my crops.

I have planted lettuce and strawberries and these plants will be floating as opposed to what we are accustomed to that crops are sunk into the soil.”

Mr Mvundla said he adopted the climate proofing method of farming last year after he received training from a non-governmental organisation, DanChurch Aid (DCA).

The NGO promotes the adoption of modern technologies in responding to climate change-induced challenges.

Due to climate change, most communities have become susceptible to drought.

Mr Mvundla said he was involved in poultry projects before DCA located him.

“I think they became aware of me because of the successful poultry project that I was doing.

They located me and told me about this hydroponics project and this was last year in October.

I was very sceptical at the beginning but when we started, I became very confident and now I am reaping the benefits.

Now I’m also training others on hydroponics and some people are now hiring me to set up hydroponics structures so that they also do the same business,” said Mr Mvundla.

He said the advantage of this method of cropping is that through utilising a small piece of land one can produce a lot.

The young urban farmer said he used to rear 100 chickens at a time but is now concentrating on hydroponics.

Mr Mvundla said he has started supplying his products to local restaurants.

“I have a few restaurants that I approached and have already started supplying them with my products.

Even churches come to buy from me when they have their functions.

As I’m also farming from home, the community also supports my business,” said Mr Mvundla.

He said he does not believe that the prevailing water shortage in the city will affect him.

Bulawayo City Council recently introduced a weekly 24-hour water shedding programme following a poor 2021/2022 rainy season.

“I’m not worried by the water shedding that has been introduced by council.

This project does not use much water and the water lasts for longer as opposed to continuous watering of plants,” he said.

Mr Mvundla said one needs up to US$3000 to set up the hydroponic mechanism but once done a farmer will reap rewards.