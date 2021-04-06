‘We can’t all be coaches’

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER senior national team midfielder Clemence Matawu has challenged present and ex-footballers to consider taking up administrative roles if they are serious about bringing change to the game.

The 38-year-old, who had a stint with Motor Action and also played in Poland, is the new Gamecocks administrator in charge of day-to-day operations of the Simbisa Brands-sponsored outfit.

Matawu, who decided to hang up his boots after 21 years of professional football, said last year’s Covid-19-induced suspension of sporting activities in Zimbabwe made him consider taking up an administrative role with the aim of bringing positive influence to the game.

The 2006 Soccer Star of the Year noted that most players flood the technical side after hanging up their boots and later complain when administrators make decisions, instead of taking up responsibilities that will make them “decision-makers”.

“My vision in relation to the new career path that I’ve chosen is leading the transformation of sport into a viable business run professionally with integrity, fairness, humility and honest communication. I also want to contribute to the formulation and implementation of deliberate practices for the growth of sport in general,” said Matawu, a holder of a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Sport Science and Coaching from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust).

What really inspired Matawu to take up the Chicken Inn administrator’s position?

“I realised that making noise while outside the system does not change anything because it’s those in the system that make decisions. Issues of governance and policy-making were always high on the agenda and they are drivers of everything. And it’s important that players enter the fray to learn the system and influence it towards a certain progressive direction,” said Matawu.

Some former players that have pursued administrative and technical roles are ex-Gwanda Ramblers and Highlanders striker Jerry Sibanda, who is chairman of Bulawayo City FC, celebrated former Zimbabwe international Zenzo Moyo (Bulawayo City FC vice-chairman), ex-Highlanders and Amazulu’s Sikhumbuzo Ndebele (Bulawayo Chiefs administrator).

Ndebele is also a holder of a high-level Fifa Master qualification.

Former Dynamos midfielder Desmond Maringwa has been leading the championing of footballers’ rights as president of the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe, an organisation led by ex-players.

The other members of the Fuz leadership are Herbert Dick, Thomas Sweswe, Nomsa “Boys” Moyo and Norman Maroto. — @ZililoR