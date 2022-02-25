We Move Fest to spread countrywide: DJ Zandimaz

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

MULTI award winning artiste DJ Zandimaz says the overwhelming reception she recently got from shows she held in Bulawayo and Gwanda has motivated her to stage “We Move Fest” shows countrywide.

The first edition of the “We Move Fest”, a homecoming party for the disc jockey was held last Sunday at BAC where DJ Zandimaz headlined the show with South Africa’s Young Stunna and Nutty O.

The revellers who attended the show said they got value for their hard earned money.

The next day DJ Zandimaz was called to perform in Gwanda, her home town and she says the reception was overwhelming.

DJ Zandimaz and Nutty O staged the BAC just after winning three gongs at the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima).

DJ Zandimaz said she has resoved to stage the shows across the country.

“I am planning to stage the “We Move Fest” shows in all the provinces before my UK tour next month,” she said

Commenting on the Gwanda performance, DJ Zandimaz said: “When I got the invitation to perform in Gwanda, I was excited because I’m from Esigodini so it was like performing home,” said DJ Zandimaz.

She thanked her fans from Gwanda and surrounding areas for coming in their numbers to her show.

“Gwanda is a small town but the turnout was very good which confirms residents of the mining enjoy music,” said DJ Zandimaz.

– @mthabisi_mthire