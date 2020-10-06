Western Khazins embraces visuals popularity…drops sizzling Amapiano single

Showbiz Correspondent

NKULUMANE’S Western Khazins have proved that they mean business in the industry after they tapped into the virtual space by shooting their debut music video for the song Indlovu Ikhithikile and releasing yesterday a single titled Isgubhu Samanz.

Listening to Isgubhu Samanz, one is reminded of the talent the group has from the dance floor as the melody sound leaves one anxious for the nightclubs to once open again and get themselves a glass of beer in this case referred to Isgubhu Samanz.

As for Indlovu Ikhithikile which is from their debut album Bhej Bhej and features DJ Shakes had its video being shot by Taffy Tang at one of the oldest suburbs in the city Nkulumane at places Umqomboti Sports Bar, Bullet Shops and Eskhaleni Car Wash chilling spot.

Western Khazins leader Father K said, “We believe in Bulawayo we were one of the first to compose a piano track and by then we composed the track in our own way but it was well articulated by the audience. In the shoot the beat of the song was a remake so as to articulate the ama piano genre trying to fuse to a new style of amapiano.

“The song is a ndebele proverb about a person who got paid at work or being paid loads of cash. I remember my grandfather telling me stories about a $2 note which they could spend the whole night which had an elephant picture on it, it was blue in colour and so the note was called Indlovu,” he said.

Father K said the video will be out on October 18 as the videographer is set to complete all the necessary necessities.