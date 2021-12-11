When club DJs do more than play music!

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BARELY a month ago, Bulawayo had South African artistes Young Stunna and Kabza De Small giving the audience what they expect for their festive season, a club banger.

The festive season seemed to be bereft of a stand-out song till the singers produced a rabbit-out-of-the-hat trick and brought the music industry to its knees with one recurring word in the song, Adiwele which also happened to be the song’s title.

Wherever one goes, a thousand lips echo one statement in unison, “Lami ayang’biza amathousand”. Surely money must be a chatterbox, and its decibels are high, calling on masses.

Adiwele has risen to iconic proportions over recent weeks, with a party without the banger being termed a drab.

Club DJs will get the third degree for not playing Young Stunna’s banger and rightly so since it is the most sought-after song in the precinct.

What’s a party without Adiwele? Patrons will forgive the DJ for playing it countless times in quick succession rather than not having it on their playlist.

October was indeed Young Stunna’s month as he produced another red-hot song, Sithi Shwi featuring renowned Zulu rapper Big Zulu and veteran house and Amapiano artiste, DJ Maphorisa.

DJs should know better as pleasure managers of the people. Doing or even saying anything that is contrary to the liking of patrons will surely have a negative effect on such a DJ.

Last week, the internet was brought to a screeching halt song when South African Pheli Shisanyama Bar & Grill posted a video on their Facebook page of a club DJ only identified as “Uncle Waffles” dancing, singing and dancing along with her thongs revealed while on the decks.

The viral video on which the DJ was playing hit Adiwele has been the talk of the town for those who love entertainment.

Now, seeing someone enjoy their handiwork on the decks is not something new, but perhaps her apparel is what caught people’s eyes and sparked debate on how one has to behave when they are on stage.

Speaking of DJs and artistes, what type of mannerism is expected from these kinds of entertainers? This question was sired from the aforementioned video which caused a furore online.

What are the Dos and Don’ts for club DJs and artistes when they are on stage?

Before Chronicle Showbiz took to the people to pick their brain on what they expect from artistes and DJs, a look at some of the outrageous on-stage antics that entertainers have done was of great importance.

The general consensus when it comes to on-stage misdemeanour is that of artistes reeking with the smell of booze and barely putting on a show.

Those who follow the pyrotechnic world of rock and roll music will remember that back in the day, the “Prince of Darkness” Ozzy Ousborne bit off the head of a live bat on stage.

Yeah, you heard right, he did.

Shocking isn’t it? This is not all.

This is just a drop in an ocean as far as on-stage misdemeanour is concerned. Misdemeanour is not confined to what one does on stage but sometimes, what one wears as well.

Popular pop singer, Lady Gaga went gaga when she showed “flesh” in one of her performances. Her beef costume left a lot of questions than answers to lovers of entertainment.

In neighbouring South Africa, there is a revealer of hidden body parts, Zodwa Wabantu who performs without “covering essentials”.

So back to the Pheli Shisanyama video we go, the club DJ’s “thong” sparked an uproar on Facebook and the comments section neared the 2 000 line while likes and thumbs up skyrocketed to nearly 20 000.

DJ Uncle Waffles surely knows how to make people talk. Her video has been one of the trending visuals on Facebook lately.

From thumbs-ups to thumbs down, outright banter, mockery and everything in between, Facebook users shared their two cents and weighed in on the matter.

Judging from the comments, people noticed three things most, Uncle Waffles’ choreography, choice of song and her “thong”.

Like Lesedi Mofokeng, some had plaudits only for the DJ, “Ur the best ever DJ in my life.”

In sync, one Cameron Meyers showered her with love and endorsed her dance routine, “She is a good Dancer, love you DJ.”

Amid all the plaudits poured on her, Tlalane Mohlatsasne is of the opinion that Uncle Waffles is, “Trying too hard” and is, in fact, a “copycat.”

With people not wired the same way, subjectivity rears its head as evidenced in Tebza Solomon’s comment.

“She must stop calling herself a DJ…all she does is dance,” opines Tebza.

Tebza is not the only naysayer in the house but there are a host of people who concur with that line of thought.

Brighton Marozva thinks Uncle Waffles is, “not a DJ. She can’t be playing one song and be dancing the total opposite of what she should be doing and she should pull up those pants.”

Some saw a comic side to the video and these include Miss M Kaleo and Amelia Sengwane.

Miss M Kaleo hilariously alludes to the DJ in question as, “Someone’s future mother and wife” while Amelia Sengwane weighs in with, “You cannot be called a female uncle and act normal” before laughing this off.

One thing is for sure, there is no rule book as to the mannerism one must show on stage, but common propriety requires one to behave in a certain socially-acceptable way.

In Africa, the conservative society does not subscribe to one showing their underwear, especially in public, but does occupation give one the green light to wear, say and do whatever they deem necessary to enjoy themselves?

With everything said, the question still stands, what should entertainers do on stage? Is it wrong for club DJs to dance while they are on the decks? Should they just stand there like a flea market mannequin or their dance moves should be done in a certain way?

It is always a pleasure to engage with you and get to hear what you guys think on certain topics we cover so please keep your comments coming through. — @eMKlass_49