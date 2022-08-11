Whitewash aborted: Zim fail to bury Bangladesh in last ODI

Zimbabwe were all out for 151 when Mustafizur bowled Victor Nyauchi for his fourth wicket

Bangladesh 256 for 9 (Afif 85*, Anamul 76, Jongwe 2-38) beat Zimbabwe 151 (Ngarava 34, Nyauchi 26, Mustafizur 4-17) by 105 runs

Zimbabwe couldn’t quite make it a whitewash after Bangladesh trounced them by 105 runs in the third ODI in Harare yesterday. The visitors put on a better show with the ball as the home side were bowled out for 151 runs, after fifties from Anamul Haque and Afif Hossain powered Bangladesh to 256 for 9.

It was Bangladesh’s lowest total in the series after making 303 and 290 in the last two matches, but Zimbabwe had no answer to Bangladesh’s all-round bowling efficiency yesterday. Mustafizur Rahman took four wickets after two each from Ebadot Hossain and Taijul Islam.

The win was delayed by an entertaining 68-run tenth wicket stand between Nos. 10 and 11, Richard Ngarava and Victor Nyauchi, who scored 34 and 26, respectively — Zimbabwe were reeling at 83 for 9.

The pair struck nine fours and two sixes as they added Zimbabwe’s highest tenth-wicket stand in ODIs.

The hosts had a wobbly start to the chase. Openers Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tadiwanashe Marumani fell in the first two overs. Hasan Mahmud trapped Kaitano lbw while Marumani needlessly charged at and missed and was bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The openers’ total of 32 runs in the series is the lowest for any team which has won an ODI series. The previous lowest was the Indian openers making 37 runs against England during their 2017 series.

Ebadot then put the mockers on the Zimbabwe line-up with a double-wicket over that included the prized scalp of Sikandar Raza. After removing Wessly Madhevere with one that bounced awkwardly, Ebadot yorked Raza for a first-ball duck.

Taijul then took the next two wickets in quick succession too. He removed Innocent Kaia for 10 in the ninth over, before having Tony Munyonga stumped for 13. Mustafizur then had his three wickets in the space of five deliveries. Luke Jongwe holed out to sweeper cover before Clive Madande, on debut, skied one after making 24. Later in the same over, Brad Evans top-edged a slower ball to point.

Zimbabwe were all out for 151 when Mustafizur bowled Nyauchi for his fourth wicket.

Earlier, the visitors looked cramped with six batters in their line-up, particularly after a less than robust start from Tamim Iqbal. Tamim was on 19 when he was run out after a terrible mix-up with Anamul in the ninth over.

Zimbabwe struck twice in the next over to further destabilise the visitors. Evans removed Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim for ducks; Shanto was caught at point while Mushfiqur’s uppercut was caught by Richard Ngarava, who was running in from deep third.

Anamul, however, kept Bangladesh going with a 77-run fourth-wicket stand with Mahmudullah.

Anamul struck six fours and four sixes in his 71-ball 76, his first six over extra cover came off Ngarava, shortly after Tamim’s dismissal. He hooked the same bowler in his next over, before hammering Evans for two more sixes over square leg. But Jongwe removed him with a fine delivery, giving wicketkeeper Clive Madande his first ODI catch.

Zimbabwe missed a chance shortly afterwards when Innocent Kaia dropped Afif on two off his bowling.

Afif and Mahmudullah went on to add 49 runs before Ngarava had Mahmudullah dragging onto his stumps in the 35th over. Mahmudullah made a slow 39 off 69 balls.

After a brief partnership with Mehidy, Afif had only the tail for company in the last eight overs. He struck a few boundaries as he farmed the strike with wild swishes and falling wickets at the other end.

He hit six fours and two sixes to stay unbeaten on 85 off 81 balls, helping Bangladesh to a total that proved enough. — ESPN Cricinfo