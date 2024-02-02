Wicknell Chivayo gifts Councillor Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi with a luxury SUV

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Wealthy entrepreneur Wicknell Chivayo has generously bestowed a brand-new sport utility vehicle (SUV) upon Bulawayo-based musician and councillor, Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele-Sibindi, as part of his birthday giveaway extravaganza.

Sandy becomes the third artiste to receive a lavish vehicle gift from Chivayo within a week, following Jah Prayzah and Sulumani Chimbetu of the Orchestra Dendera Kings.

The substantial value of the vehicle, US$155 000, has sparked widespread congratulatory messages for Sandy.

Chivayo shared the news on social media:

“HELLO FRIDAY… As promised on my birthday, I pledged to gift only three singers and one DJ of MY CHOICE with cars. Unfortunately, one of the singers withdrew at the last minute. A few weeks ago, he posted something claiming that it’s been 5 months since the elections, and Zanu PF has delivered nothing to the electorate. I strongly disagree because I observed the hard work of the Second Republic with massive billion-dollar projects either negotiated, commissioned, implemented, or underway. The tone of his post offended me, as it seemed based on ignorance and attention-seeking. Therefore, I disqualified him, considering the legal tender used to purchase these vehicles is mine. I will not be intimidated by anyone for using my hard-earned money the way I want. So, if you criticize or insult Zanu PF, it’s like insulting my mother.

“Having said that, in the spirit of tribal and gender balance, I extend a big CONGRATULATIONS to you, my sister SANDRA NDEBELE… Your contribution, commitment, and support at ZANU PF rallies, as well as your participation in the elections as a Councillor, cannot be ignored. Please travel to Harare and visit EXQUISITE DEALERSHIP to meet Victor. Your FULLY PAID, beautiful, magnificent, and spectacular 2022 MERCEDES BENZ GLE400d awaits you for collection. Drive it home with pride, and don’t forget to honk loudly,” reads Chivayo’s post.

Chivayo is not new to philanthropic work. He recently bought 50 Toyota Aqua vehicles for his church members of Apostolic Sect. He further pledged to spend over US$3 million on his church members.

