Wife convicted for nagging football-watching hubby

A housewife has been convicted of harassment after nagging her husband to come home and hounding his friends about his whereabouts while he was out watching the football.

Joanne Healey, 59, called her husband of 37 years, Steve, repeatedly as he was watching a Chelsea v Manchester United game with his friends.

Mr Healey, 60, eventually refused to take the calls. At that point Healey began to ring his friends John

and Debbie Ashworth on their landline instead, smearing them as ‘paedophiles’ and forcing them to leave their phone off the hook.

The incident occurred last October after Healey had fallen out with her friend of 30-years Mrs Ashworth, when she was asked to leave a martial arts club Mr Ashworth had founded because of her drinking habits.

Following the excessive phone calls, Mr Healey eventually returned home but his wife was later quizzed by police over the nuisance calls to the Ashworths’ home in Rock Ferry, Merseyside. It emerged she had been drinking heavily at the time of the incident.

At Wirral magistrates court, Healey pleaded guilty to harassment and was sentenced to a 12-month community order and fined £80. It is unclear if she still remains with her husband.

It is unknown if the couple are still together but Mr Healey has shared a number of cryptic posts on his Facebook page about narcissist. One, that was also given a tick by Mrs Ashworth said: ‘The narcissist will throw in your face all that they have done for you but never say one word of all that you have done for them’

She must attend 20 days of rehabilitative activity with the probation service and pay £234 in costs and victim surcharge. A request for a restraining order made on behalf of Mrs Ashworth was rejected.

While it remains unknown if the couple are still together, Mr Healey has shared a number of cryptic posts on his Facebook page about narcissists.

One, that was given a tick emoji by Mrs Ashworth, said: ‘The narcissist will throw in your face all that they have done for you, but never say one word of all that you have done for them.’

Another said ‘karma is for those who wait’ while a third noted ‘the toxic monster that you saw at the end, is who you really are’.In the days leading up to the football match, Healey was said to been abusive to Mrs Ashworth over text messages, social media and calls. She was blocked but then Mrs Ashworth began to receive numerous unwanted phone calls to her landline.

On one occasion she was said to have phoned the house phone 59 times in the space of two hours.

In a statement Mrs Ashworth told police: ‘Mrs Healey was unhappy at being told that she was no longer welcome at the club. I told her to stop calling me, but she ignored that and continued with her persistent behaviour.

‘Specifically, on October 22 last year, Mrs Healey was ringing constantly. I was at home with my husband John, my son and also her husband, Steve Healey. We were all watching a football match on the TV.

‘Mr Healey had his mobile phone with him but it kept ringing. She was asking him where he was and when he would be home and demanded that he bring the dog back. Steve said that he would be home soon and will bring the dog back soon but he stopped answering his phone and she started ringing my landline instead.

‘My son answered the phone to Healey and he told her to stop ringing me. I then told her multiple times to leave me alone and not to contact me again, but her reaction was drunken abuse, shouting and swearing at me, calling me and my husband “paedophiles” and calling me a “slag”. She even accused me of having an affair with her husband Steve, which is a lot of rubbish.

Among his other Facebook posts, Mr Healey wrote ‘Karma is for those who wait’ while another one said ‘the toxic monster that you saw at the end is who they really are”I tried not to get into an argument with her so I kept hanging up but she would ring me back.

‘During the calls, she was going on at me to tell Steve to answer his phone. I was trying to tell her that he was watching the football.

‘She was even demanding that he bring the dog back to the house. She was drunk when she was ringing me, as she is usually when she behaves like this. ‘Every time she rang I just put the phone down as I did not want to argue. But she would just ring back.

‘In the end, we just left the receiver off the hook and put the volume up on the TV so we could not hear her shouting down the phone. ‘In the end, however, I had to put the phone back on because I look after my mum so I need to be able to answer the phone in case there is an emergency.

‘Once the game was finished, Steve went straight home, but she was still ringing my landline telling me that Steve went home and battered her, which is a load of rubbish.’

During the phone calls to her husband, Healey demanded that her husband bring their dog home. Mrs Ashworth later contacted police and Healey was interviewed by police.

Mr Lionel Cope prosecuting said: ‘She said the reason that she was ringing was that her husband had the dog. He had been out since 4pm on October 22 till the early hours of [the] 23rd.

‘She said she didn’t want her husband but the dog. She said that when she rang they just kept putting the phone down on her which annoyed her. She explained that she had been drinking more lately, and more at the time of the offence.’

Healey, from Rock Ferry had no previous convictions. Her lawyer Rebecca Boswell said: ‘Although she likes a drink, she is not dependent on alcohol. But she accepts that maybe when she has had a drink, maybe what she has bottled up comes out.

‘She has gone her whole life without coming before the court. I do not think this is where she envisaged herself being. She is currently undergoing further assessment in relation to arthritis, she is having X-rays on her hips and back and also blood tests.

‘This is one occasion of telephone calls. This is someone who has come to court for the first time and is never to come back. ‘Sentencing JP Mary Garvey told Healey: ‘It is unfortunate that you are in court today.

The calls were persistent and prolonged but we are not going to place a restraining order on you because of the passage of time, it is over eight months and there have been no further incidents.

‘But it is a warning to you and a lesson to you and we hope that we do not see you before these courts again.’