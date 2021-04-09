Williams nominated for ICC award

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior national cricket team all-rounder Sean Williams has been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) best player for the month of March.

Williams will be up against Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar of India for the top accolade.

The three nominees were shortlisted based on on-field performances and overall achievements during the period of that month.

Voting will be by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world.

According to March stats provided by ICC, in men’s cricket Rashid Khan of Afghanistan took 11 wickets in his team’s win over Zimbabwe in the second Test and he followed up by taking six wickets in the 3-0 T20I victory for his side.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar from India played three ODIs against England and took six wickets with an economy rate of 4.65.

He also played five T20Is against England and took four wickets with an economy rate of 6.38.

He was the stand-out bowler on either side in the white ball series between India and England.

Williams played two Tests against Afghanistan, scoring a total of 264 runs and taking two wickets.

He also went on to play three T20Is against them wherein he scored 45 runs with a strike rate of 128.57.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Cricket is gearing up for the upcoming home series against Pakistan.

Zimbabwe will take on Pakistan in two Test matches as well as three T20Is at Harare Sports Club.

Pakistan are in South Africa where they faced the Proteas in a limited-overs series.

The ODI series concluded on Wednesday with Pakistan clinching the series 2-1. – @innocentskizoe