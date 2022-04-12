Woman dies after collapsing in Bulawayo city centre

The ambulance crew pronounced her dead and covered with a red blanket

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

AN unidentified woman collapsed and died in Bulawayo’s city centre on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 9AM along 8th Avenue and Herbert Chitepo Street near York House.

Witnesses said the deceased appeared to have had an asthma attack.

“She stood for some few minutes so we approached her and he told us that she was feeling dizzy. She also said she wants to see a doctor in conjunction with her disease but she was already feeling dizzy so she immediately fell down. We quickly removed the shoes which she was putting on,” said a source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The source said they phoned an ambulance, but it was too late as the ambulance crew pronounced her dead and covered with a red blanket.

When the Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene, the body of the deceased was still on the ground.

The police were already carrying out investigations.

