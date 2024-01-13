Woman kills newborn baby

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A HORRIFIC case of infanticide led to the arrest of a woman who allegedly buried a newborn baby girl in a shallow pit.

In a statement, police said Betty Tagu (24) was arrested on 10 January 2024 at a house in Magaya Village, Chief Mazvihwa, Zvishavane.

The body of the infant awaits postmortem at Zvishavane District Hospital mortuary.

