By Nqobile Tshili

Voting has started at Buvuma Primary School A polling station in Matabeleland South.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland South Cde Abednico Ncube cast his vote at around 8:15 am.

However, an elderly female voter, Idah Mahlong wept after casting her ballot in the wrong box.

She had ignored advice from ZEC officials.

“I have been voting since 1980, I don’t need to be assisted,” she was heard saying.