Woman stunned after boss asks her to shave legs

In 2019, we live in a world where people are no longer feeling pressured to conform to the norms of society.

Women, for instance, no longer feel like they have to shave every single inch of their body all the time.

Body positivity and promoting our natural selves is at an all time high — but clearly some people didn’t get this memo.

A young woman has just claimed that she had an incredibly uncomfortable chat with her boss after a couple of her colleagues complained that she had hair on her legs.

The unnamed woman (21) explained the whole thing in a post on Reddit.

She revealed that she doesn’t like to waste “time or money” shaving her legs as she isn’t a very hairy person.

“The only time I shave is when I’m dating a new guy in my life and I’ve been with my current boyfriend for three years now. He doesn’t give a rats a** if I shave my legs,” she wrote.

She continued to say that normally she travels and works at events and festivals, but recently had to pop into the office to pick up a few things.

While she was there her boss called her into his office to speak to her.

“He was so red and stuttering but finally he told me we needed to speak about hygiene,” she said. “I was in literal shock. I was so embarrassed and asked him what he meant.

“My boss then proceeded to tell me that a few people complained I didn’t shave my legs and they said it went against company policy that I wasn’t being hygienic. I was even more shocked.

“I told him I didn’t understand what that had to do with me shaving my legs and he was just absolutely quiet. I asked him if he shaved his legs and he still said nothing. I then stood up and said if we were gonna keep talking about this I’d prefer HR to be there and he just told me that we didn’t need to discuss it any further.” — AFP