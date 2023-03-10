Women explore challenges they face in digital world

Female artists pose for a picture with Regional Director of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo Silenkosi Moyo

Millicent Andile Dube, Showbiz Reporter

In celebration of International Women’s Day commemorated on Wednesday, local female visual artists took time to exhibit artwork that presented the struggles faced by women in the digital space.

This was in line with the day’s world theme: “DigitALL innovation and technology for gender equality.”

The local celebrations which took place at the National Art Gallery (NGZ) of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo ran under the theme “Raising awareness and formulating strategies for addressing online violation against women in politics through interactive art”.

Seven female artists presented an animation that advocated for women to be treated as humans instead of being victims of online violations. Among these were Sinqobile Dube, Millicent Nhutsve, Florah Maphosa, Magnessm Ndlovu and Cherish Waldman.

In order to make the experience more interactive, as women shared their stories on how online violence affects them, they were split into five groups with each being given an artist.

The idea was to have them explore ideas on how certain online violence tactics can be solved while the artist draws an art piece that would detail their conversation. This allowed women to create a safe space within their circumference and be able to engage in the drawing session by helping the artist with the painting.

Through this initiative, the women were able to celebrate and experience visual therapy by interpreting the artwork with most relating to what they were viewing.

Art saves souls in different ways and to add to the fun, songstress Yvette Chuma (formerly known as Sarah Bonne) came in with her amazing vocals. She graced the floor with her song titled Unapologetic

To Be a Woman, a song that was fitting of the celebrations. As she performed, she showed how proud she was to be a woman and how she wanted all women to carry the same aura.

Commenting on the celebrations, Chuma said women should be celebrated on a daily basis and given recognition for their sweat and hard work.

“I love being a woman. Performing this song was a heartfelt moment for me. On this year’s theme, I feel that there’s more that can be done digitally to create safe spaces for women, especially those in the art segment,” she said.

Being one of the females that have carried the stigmatisation of women in the arts sector, Bulawayo African queen, Sithandazile Dube was enthusiastic to share two of her amazing poems that advocate for women’s equality.

“Women are powerful people in the arts sector because they speak from experience. They have the ability to turn nothing into a soulful piece. In the arts sector, it would not harm anyone to actually fund women in whatever they’re trying to establish themselves. Lack of funds has led some of our fellow colleagues into tricky situations and that has denied the girl child from reaching their dreams,” Dube said.

“Let such exercises be an everyday thing. Let’s create digital apps that actually offer free online courses that educate women on how to be more effective online, through technology. Animation classes and content creation are jobs that women can embark on through digital innovation. With something positive to focus on, the chances of women being violated online can actually become very stiff,” said Dube.

One of the seven artists who exhibited their work, Sinqobile Dube said she was excited to share her thoughts on the celebration of women’s day.

“Visual art is therapy for many people because it allows people to have various thought processes on a certain artwork. The introduction of animation has allowed women to tap digitally into the art aspect.

Not everyone is a drawer, but with the use of digital innovation and technology, we’ve seen women becoming animation directors and photographers in big documentaries or movies,” said Dube.

Another artist who exhibited her artwork, Millicent Nhutsve from Masvingo was over the moon to have participated in the event.

“I feel honoured to have been invited to participate in the exhibition that was conducted in a female-oriented environment. For me, this was gold to actually have another woman advocate for my work to get recognition in top places before a male figure does so.”

Commenting on this year’s theme, Nhutsve said: “Women are digitally starved hence they lack knowledge on issues that are happening globally. Those with access have been boxed to fully express themselves, hence as visual artists, we have been given an opportunity to put things out there through mixed media. This allows anyone to freely interpret (our art) and in the same process, end violation of women online through the use of art.”

Also in attendance was African Union for Women in Zimbabwe charter steering committee member, Thokozani Khuphe who shared her highlights of the celebration as she also took part in the live drawing session.

“This is a beautiful concept for women to eventually engage in without any violation. If there’s ever a woman that’s been a victim of digital violation countless times, I am that female. I know the emotional strain that comes with such backlash, but being able to participate in such visual art programmes gives young women knowledge on how to shy away from being violated.

“Through discussions and mentoring sessions, young women are able to get educated and find solidity through the art forms they create,” Khuphe said.

Sharing her thoughts on the theme, Khuphe said: “Through digital innovation and technology, women are able to express themselves and be included in matters of the world. By using animation skills, they have changed the outlook of women.

“Poverty, gender-based violence, sickness and hunger – these all wear the face of a woman, but that’s very wrong. Women, such as these young artists, have cancelled that face by creating content that advocates for women as wealth creators, leaders, and respected community members which eventually shows that women are a powerful aspect in every craft.”