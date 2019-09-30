Women, Wine and Words turned into fest . . . Goes to Harare

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Intwasa Arts Festival premium show Women, Wine and Words has been turned into a festival and will be held for the first time in Harare at Theatre in the Park next month.

Rooftop Promotions director Davis Guzha made this revelation on Saturday night during the Women, Wine and Words show at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Women, Wine and Words has become the must attend event during the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo.

“We had a chat with Raisedon Baya, the festival director and we agreed that the Women Wine and Words show would go to Harare. In the capital it’ll be held at Theatre in the Park as a Pan African festival. Already we have over 20 countries that are interested in it,” said Guzha.

He said the festival would be held from October 24 to 26.

Baya said as Intwasa they were happy and this means the event had grown.

“We wanted the festival to grow bigger. So, in our discussion we then said how do we take the concept around the country. Then Davis came up with the idea that it should come to Harare and said he wanted to blow it up into a festival,” said Baya.

Women Wine and Words is a show that has a mixture of poetry and music from talented female artistes drawn from Zimbabwe. This year the event had the likes of Tariro NeGitare, Novuyo Seagirl, Mimmie, Vuyo Brown, Afro Queens, Lee McHoney and Masa.

From the performances that blew people’s minds on Saturday night, Baya singled out Mimmie and Eveline High School because they were the winners of the 100 Girls Competition.