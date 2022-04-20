Yanos Festival signs off in style

20 Apr, 2022 - 15:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Yanos Festival signs off in style People enjoying the Yanos Fest Grand Finale at the Twist.

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE premiere Amapiano show, Yanos Festival held its third and final event on Sunday as revellers danced the night out at Killarney to bid farewell to the show.

Scores of people thronged The Twist for the Yanos Festival Grand Finale and the festive mood coincided with Independence Day celebrations.

On the decks were several DJs including FiFi, Wellyonz and the signing off was spectacular with patrons enjoying many hits from the Amapiano genre.

Organisers of the Yanos Festival, Group Therapy said they were ready to branch to other cities.

Group Therapy’s managing director Vuyisile Ndlovu said the expansion was long overdue and the grand finale was a befitting goodbye to Bulawayo.

Vuyisile Ndlovu

“It was nice while it lasted but the Yanos Fest is moving to other cities and provinces now. We want to thank Bulawayo for the support. The grand finale lived up to its expectation and it’s thanks to Bulawayo for that. From here, we are doing a Zim Tour which will begin in June. So, that’s a Harare, Vic Falls and Gweru edition. – @eMKlass_49

 

 

