Youths urged to appreciate and honour elderly

Zanu-PF Youth League members celebrate Africa Day with the elderly in Victoria Falls at Chinotimba Old People’s Home where they donated groceries yesterday

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Zanu-PF Youth League yesterday joined the rest of the continent in celebrating Africa Day, calling on young people to cherish the contributions of their forebears in ensuring that all nations attain independence and peace.

Africa Day is celebrated every year on May 25 and the Zanu-PF Youth League chose to celebrate in Matabeleland North as they gathered in Victoria Falls where members started with a clean-up exercise at Chinotimba bus rank before donating groceries to Chinotimba Old People’s Home.

Led by the league’s acting secretary Cde Tendai Chirau, national youth league secretary for education Cde Wellington Tagarira, Matabeleland North Youth League chair Cde Sithandazile Moyo, Lupane East legislator Cde Mbongeni Dube and Matabeleland North proportional representation legislator Cde Elizabeth Masuku, they later visited the Big Tree, an iconic tourist attraction whose existence is synonymous with the history of Victoria Falls City.

They were joined by Hwange District Coordinating Committee chairman Cde Matthew Muleya and other party provincial members.

Speaking during the hand-over of the groceries which comprised rice, sugar, cooking oil, bars of soap and juices, Cde Masuku urged young people to cherish the work of the country’s leaders and elders and strive to walk in their paths.

“This is a day to celebrate. We thought we cannot celebrate alone without elderly people who sacrificed for us to have this freedom. You are the people who brought us Independence hence we are here to thank you for giving us freedom.

“We had to start with a clean-up which was initiated by President Mnangagwa and we saw it fit to visit the elderly here because what we enjoy today came through our fathers and mothers. Our leaders wanted all nations to unite and today we are enjoying the fruits of their efforts hence our call for all youths to walk on the same paths,” she said.

Cde Chirau said the Youth League believes in generational blending and relay, tapping from the wisdom of the elderly to bring a better Zimbabwe.

He said no nation is without a culture.

“The whole world is celebrating Africa Day and we were invited here by Matabeleland North youth league that organised a day to honour and appreciate the old people that live in the community so that we learn from them. This is part of how the young people can contribute to their community and we are honoured that on this day President Mnangagwa also launched the statue of Mbuya Nehanda which is the beginning of honouring those heroes who fought in the First Chimurenga.

“We have also General Khumalo statue which will be erected.

“This is an important aspect because it teaches generations to come about the importance of history and the issue of monuments is actually history being packaged and we appreciate this. People are socialised through education and we are happy with revision of education curriculum where there is now emphasis on heritage and monuments,” said Cde Chirau.

The Youth League also had provincial events across the country.

Environmentalist Cde Daniel Sithole who is Green Shango Environment Trust director said the clean-up was a fulfilment of a Presidential call for a clean environment towards Vision 2030. Hwange District Coordinating Committee secretary for youth Cde Veronica Maligo who organised the clean-up exercise on behalf of the league said the gesture defines the African being.

Receiving the groceries on behalf of the old people’s home, Mr James Nyoni thanked the Youth League and Zanu-PF for the gesture. One of the inmates, Ms Esther Mpofu (83) who is originally from West Nicholson said it was a blessing to get a donation from young people. — @ncubeleon