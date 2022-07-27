Zacc conducts counter investigations

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has started conducting counter investigations in the 22 cases of unexplained wealth involving externalisation of over US$22 million after four of the accused respondents wrote affidavits trying to justify their source of wealth.

The National Prosecuting Authority also said six of the dockets needed further inquiries while 12 are with the NPA awaiting submission.

For security and legal reasons, the anti-graft body said it will not be divulging exact details of the cases.

Investigation of the cases involve engaging other security agencies from outside the country. Zacc Commissioner Gabriel Chaibva recently told the Chronicle during a public awareness campaign in Umguza District that the anti-graft body was happy with the corporation from those agencies.

“Out of the 22 cases, we have received four answering affidavits from respondents trying to explain. We are now doing counter investigations. NPA has indicated that six dockets need further enquiries while the other 12 are with NPA, pending submission,” said Zacc spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure.

In December 2018, President Mnangagwa announced a three months moratorium for individuals and corporates who had externalised money to return the stash with no questions asked and $591,1 million was recovered from the $1,4 billion which was externalised leaving an outstanding figure of $826,5 million.

President warned those who failed to heed the call to return the money that they faced prosecution and in March 2018, he named and shamed corporates and individuals who had ignored the olive branch. The list had 1 844 externalisers with most of the looters in mining, agriculture, manufacturing and cross-border freight.

About 157 individuals and companies externalised $464 204 171, banking the cash in foreign banks while others made bogus transactions with most of the money going to China, Botswana and South Africa.

At least 1 403 companies looted a combined $124 846 957 through payment of goods that were never received in Zimbabwe.

In recent months, Zacc has made a number of arrests, mostly involving financial crimes such as the case of four suspects, Molyn Mugodi, Kirthmore Magqoka, Joseph Sigauke and John Tevera for fraudulently creating fake national identity cards which they used to steal $15 million from at least nine pensioners.

Also arrested by the anti-graft body were the trio of Atherton Moyo (30) of Manyame, Chitungwiza, Fungai Ian Samuriwo (34) of Waterfalls, and Dennis Tanaka Mutekede (28) also of Waterfalls, Harare. The three were arrested for 43 counts of fraud involving card cloning to the tune of $10 million.

Earlier this month on July 15, Norton Town Council Secretary Kizito Muhomba and 12 councillors were nabbed for under-pricing stands sold to councillors and management.

On the same day, Zacc arrested Mutare City Council Deputy Mayor Farai Bhiza and eleven other councillors for unprocedurally reviewing upwards their travel and subsistence allowances in January 2021 which was in contravention of a Ministerial Circular setting out the allowances they were supposed to receive. At the time of their arrests, the councillors had received US$120 250 in allowances.

The arrested councillors were named as Elizabeth Tsoro, Zwenyika Misi, Daniel Saunyama, Blessing Tandi, Tsitsi Ziweya, Norman Nyanhanda, Exavia Upare, Sekai Cathrine, Thomas Nyamupanedenga, Calvin Matsiya and Simon Chabuka.