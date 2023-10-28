Zanu-PF’s National People’s Conference colours City of progress

Mashudu Netsianda and Freedom Mupanedemo in Gweru

THE usually serene city of Gweru underwent an incredible transformation yesterday as it donned the vibrant colours of green, yellow, and red. The dramatic shift occurred as hordes of Zanu-PF delegates from all ten provinces of the country converged on the Midlands Convention Centre, a majestic architectural marvel situated just 13 kilometres outside the city. Their purpose? To partake in the 20th National People’s Conference, a momentous event for the party.

From the early hours of the day, thousands of exuberant party delegates flooded the 5 000-seat Convention Centre, a structure resembling the iconic Great Zimbabwe ruins in its design. They represented each province, engaging in spirited dances and songs, creating an atmosphere of friendly rivalry and camaraderie. Gweru, known for its numerous roundabouts, buzzed with activity as enterprising vendors displayed a diverse array of wares and tapestries, capitalising on the influx of attendees.

“I am happy and with such events like this can be repeated on short intervals, I sell branded party hats and scarfs and all what I had brought here today are now sold out. We are realising a brisk business today,” said a local vendor, Mr Limon Moyo.

The enthusiasm in the venue was palpable, with some youthful delegates breaking into song and dance, paying homage to the grandeur of the Convention Centre. Security personnel faced the challenging task of managing the jubilant delegates who occasionally disregarded protocol in their excitement, inching closer to the VIP section.

The President’s arrival at 10:30 AM ignited a frenzy among the already jubilant crowd. He made his way to the VIP platform as the popular hit song “Kutonga Kwaro” by Jah Prayzah blared from the speakers within the colossal 5 000-seat auditorium.

Dr Mike Bimha, Zanu-PF’s National Political Commissar, set the proceedings in motion, welcoming the delegates and instructing students from Midlands State University to lead the national anthem. The crowd couldn’t contain their excitement, shouting, “VaMnangagwa huchi, vaMnangagwa huchi,” eager to hear the President’s speech.

During the introductions, Matabeleland North and Masvingo Province stood out with their spirited ululations and dances, prompting President Mnangagwa to join in the rhythm. The delegates’ revolutionary Ndebele song from Matabeleland North earned extra applause, and Dr Bimha requested both provinces to repeat their introductory performances. Ultimately, the consensus was that Masvingo had set the highest tempo and mood, closely followed by Matabeleland North.

Dr Obert Mpofu, Zanu-PF’s Secretary for Administration, elucidated the purpose of the gathering in line with the party constitution before officially declaring the conference session open.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa underlined the historic significance of holding the conference in Gweru, as it was here in 1964 that the party resolved to embark on the protracted armed liberation struggle against the Rhodesian government. The decision set the stage for a vigorous resistance against the colonial regime of Ian Douglas Smith.

“It was here in Gweru at the iconic Mtapa Hall in May 1964 where resolutions were passed to wage our protracted armed liberation struggle. That critical decision set the tone for scaled up militancy, resistance and the direct military confrontation of the brutal and racist colonial regime of Ian Douglas Smith.

“At Wha Wha and Sikombela among other places here in the Midlands province, many of our country’s founding fathers and luminaries were incarcerated, detained and restricted by the Rhodesian settler regime Party cadres and the membership in general should never forget this liberation war heritage. We must continuously learn from the past,” said President Mnangagwa.

The opening session also witnessed the presence of esteemed figures, including the President and Deputy President of the National Council of Chiefs, Chief Mtshana Khumalo and Chief Fortune Charumbira, as well as the Russian ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Nikolai Vladimirovich Krasilnikov, who delivered a message of solidarity.

As the conference adjourned for closed-door deliberations, anticipation grew for the resolutions and the roadmap to achieving Vision 2030, in line with the conference’s theme: “Towards Vision 2030 through devolution, industrialisation, and modernisation.”