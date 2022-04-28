ZBC launches Zim’s first entertainment channel at ZITF

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

Content creators were given something to celebrate last night as ZBC launched Jive TV, the country’s first entertainment channel.

The predominanty music channel that was curated for the youthful and youth at heart was launched at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Tea Room.

In attendance were Minister of Information Publicity & Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa; Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza; Perm Sec Nick Mangwana, ZBC CEO Adelaide Chikunguru; Zimpapers CEO Pikirayi Deketeke, multiple CEO’s of various companies and numerous artistes.

In her remarks, Guest of Honour, Minister Mutsvangwa said she was pleased to launch the channel as the event marked another milestone as government continues to fulfill its promise of opening up the airwaves.

“To date, government has licensed six free-to-air private television stations and the launch of Jive TV is cause for celebration as His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision of leaving no one and no place behind comes to life,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said Jive TV is entertainment-based and has programming that is 100% music.

“Sixty percent of the music will be from local artistes, 25% will be from other countries, while the remaining 15% will be international content. This bias towards local content will accord local musicians and artists in Zimbabwe a dedicated platform to showcase their talent to the Zimbabwean and global audience thus creating employment for our talented youths.”

The channel, according to the Minister, will also contribute significantly to the Digital economy theme as envisioned in the National Development Strategy 1.

With more national events being held in Bulawayo, the country’s cultural hub, the Minister said it was befitting for the channel to be launched in the city.

“I’m happy to launch this channel here in Bulawayo, Matabeleland, the home of arts and culture. I believe Bulawayo has a lot of entertainment content for this channel,”she said while encouraging creatives to utilise this platform that has been created for them.

Minister Mutsvangwa also told artistes who were in attendance that she knew the challenges they were facing and encouraged them not to give up.

“I know the challenges that content creators have, moreso, the effects of Covid-19 that changed our way of life for the last two years. I want to encourage you not to give up, but to take advantage of the ongoing digital transformation led by President Mnangagwa.”

Content producers were further urged to produce quality, exciting and patriotic content that will speak to the values and ethos of the Zimbabwean people.

“Our liberation war heroes fought for this country’s freedom and so, let us enjoy this freedom through producing content that signifies our diverse culture, peace and unity as a people. Let’s always serve the national interest.”

Artistes in attendance included Qeqe Mntambo, Novuyo Seagirl and Vuyo Brown. They had the rare opportunity to perform at the launch with Novuyo leaving no prisoners behind with her performance that saw her engaging guests.

ZBC CEO, Chikunguru said the channel was initiated following the realisation that there were a lot of young up-and-coming musicians who were producing music, but had nowhere to showcase it.

“We’re happy to be launching Jive TV where a lot of these musicians that are coming up will also have platforms to share their music and content. At ZBC, we’re providing platforms for content creators. Without platforms there won’t be an arts industry,” said Chikunguru.

After the formalities, it was time to get down to the core business of the channel and Minister Mutsvangwa led delegates in dance. Realising that people were a bit laid back, she urged them to let loose and be in the spirit of jive (dancing) as that is what the channel is all about. After all, the company’s slogan is “Vibe with Jive”.

It was a fun and emotional moment as the Minister was reminded of her dancing partner, her granddaughter, Nonica who died following a tragic accident two weeks ago.

However, the fun did not end there because from the dancefloor, delegates were taken to the 360 photo booth where they were challenged to pose for a 360 degree video while dancing.